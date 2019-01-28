Valentine's Day may very well be the most romantic day of the year, but WTF happens to the people who aren't in romantic relationships, or in a relationship, period? This is why I'm about to reveal how you should spend your Valentine's Day if you're single, according to your sign. TBH, Feb. 14 is just like any other day, stargazers. (That is unless it's your birthday, of course.) What I'm trying to say is, don't stress it. Instead, buy yourself some Valentine's Day treats, put on a good movie, and call it a night. (Wow, I am such a boring Cancer. The fire signs are probably like WTF is that? Torture?)

Also, the astro-weather is going to be lit on Valentine's Day, so I highly doubt you'll be bored. For instance, with the sun in Aquarius, there is a desire to socialize, collaborate, and mingle. Whether it be your friends, colleagues, or a fresh new face, connecting with like-minded groups is key. Something else to consider is, the season of the water bearer is totally unconventional and rebellious, which means the more bizarre the better. What I mean by that is, who cares what everyone's doing to celebrate. Get together with your tribe and have an anti-Valentine's Day soirée.

Anyway, to each is own, right? Although, it doesn't get more Aquarius than a celebration in protest. (LOL) Furthermore, the moon will be in curious Gemini, which totally aligns with the sun in airy Aquarius. Needless to say, this is a great time to catch-up with friends, socialize, and partake in stimulating convos. Mischievous Mercury rules Gemini, so there's a shady trickster vibe to this as well. Funny pranks? Totally. Gemini is playful and clever, but easily bored, so don't be surprised if you suddenly feel a sense of restlessness in the air.

Anyhoo, here's how you should spend Valentine's Day this year if you're flying solo:

Aries: Run Your Errands And Make Important Phone Calls

With the moon traveling through your third house of communications and details, chances are you'll have a whole lot on your mind, Aries. On a brighter note, however, this is great energy for crossing your list of to-dos, and doing your due diligence.

Taurus: Indulge In What Makes You Feel Comfortable

Want to take it out on your credit card, Taurus? With the moon traveling through your second house of comfort, finances, and self-worth, so you'll probably be in the mood to splurge. Not to worry, the champagne will be chilled.

Gemini: Reflect On Your Thoughts And Say What's On Your Mind

In your feels much, Gemini? The moon will be sitting right over your sign, so you could be feeling moodier than usual. However, you should take some time for yourself to reflect on your thoughts nonetheless. Your mind never stops, so don't be afraid to say what's on your mind.

Cancer: Meditate Or Take A Yoga Class

With the moon traveling through the area of your chart related to behind-the-scenes work, endings, and beginnings, you'll have the urge to retreat from your day-to-day routine. On a brighter note, however, this is a good time to tap into your intuition, and spirituality.

Leo: Get Together With Your Single Friends

I know you love being worshiped by your Valentine, but hey, there's always next year right, Leo? In the meantime, call up your crew and have your own celebration. Besides, the moon will be illuminating the area of your chart that rules friendship groups, and social gatherings.

Virgo: Get A Head Start On Your Work Load

Everyone knows you're a perfectionist, Virgo. Plus, with the moon traveling through your tenth house of career and destiny in the world, you'll be totally consumed by your current projects, and back-to-back deadlines.

Libra: Take A Mini Road Trip To See A Friend

You're another one who loves Valentine's Day, but hey, why not take off on a mini vacation? Like a true air sign, you love the feeling of fresh air. Plus, with the moon illuminating your ninth house of travel, philosophy and adventure, you'll be in the mood to get away.

Scorpio: Do Something That Makes You Feel Sexy

I mean, when are you not sexy, Scorpio? Although, with the moon sliding through your taboo-loving eighth house of intimacy and transformation, your sexual curiosities will be running wild, to say the very least.

Sagittarius: Go On A Blind Date Or Hang Out With A Friend

There's nothing you love more than adventure, Sag. Besides, what's the worst that could happen? With the moon shining over your seventh house of partnerships, you'll be craving some one-on-one time. So, you either meet up with your Tinder match, or head to your friends house for drinks.

Capricorn: Declutter Your Living Space And Get Organized

With the moon illuminating your practical sixth house of routine and responsibility, you'll suddenly feel the need to get organized, so why not rid yourself of useless miscellanies? Tidying Up with Marie Kondo on Netflix, I highly recommend it, Capricorn.

Aquarius: Go Dance The Night Away

With the moon sliding through your expressive fifth house of romance, play, and creativity, you'll be as saucy as ever. Besides, you have no issue emotionally detaching, right? Well then, enough is enough. Go break someone's heart, Aquarius.

Pisces: Stay In And Write Some Poetry

You're a hopeless romantic, and a true artist, Pisces. You may or may not be in your feels, although, one thing's for sure: you'll be in the mood to stay in. That said, I say you take it out on your poetry, and tell the world how you really feel.