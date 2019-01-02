Roll out the red carpet. The goddess of love has arrived, and she is dazzling the crowd head-to-toe in custom Sagittarius. OK, I know you love my cosmic commentary, but I'm about to reveal how Venus in Sagittarius 2019 will affect your sex life, according to your zodiac sign, and it's going to be way more fun. Also, I know what some of you are thinking, "what exactly does Venus have to do with my sex life?" Well, a lot more than you think, that's for sure. Despite the fact that red-hot Mars usually takes the reins on anything sex-related, there's no doubt that the goddess of love also plays a significant role in our sex lives.

Incase you're wondering, Venus is the planet of love, beauty, relationships, values, and pleasure. Mars, on the other hand, is the planet of aggression, desire, energy, sex, and war. However, that is solely to give you some context on why Mars is so oversexed. Nevertheless, when we look at a woman's birth chart, her Venus sign can determine her overall seduction style, while in a man's chart, it describes the type of woman he's attracted to. For instance, if a woman's Venus is in Sagittarius, she is adventurous, playful, and spontaneous with her sexual approach. Make sense?

Furthermore, the sky will be sizzling with fiery passion, and I'll tell you why. For starters, Jupiter, planet of expansion, will also be in Sagittarius, which will only magnify the celestial vibration of Venus. In addition to that, hot-headed Mars will also be in its home sign Aries, and this will eventually make harmonious contact to both Venus and Jupiter, considering they're both traveling through fire signs at the moment. Oh, and get ready, because things are about to get hot and steamy. Fire signs don't play around.

Anyhoo, here's what Venus in Sagittarius has in store for you:

Aries: You're Craving Spontaneity

You're looking for adventure, and you don't care what it takes. You're bored of the same ol' routine, and you're ready to break free, and do something you've never done before.

Taurus: You're Smoldering With Intensity

You want one-on-one contact, because you're not in the mood to share. You're looking for someone who's ready to completely merge with your mind, body, and soul.

Gemini: You're Craving Physical Affection

Rebound much? At this point, it really has nothing to do with your ex. In fact, you're simply looking for good company, and well, attraction is always a plus. Go get em', Gemini.

Cancer: You're Feeling Submissive

You're a giver by nature, but you're feeling extra generous these days, Cancer. You're also good at getting, so you might as well go and get what you want, right? Never be ashamed of your sexuality.

Leo: You're Really Turned On

There's no polite way of saying this: you're horny AF, Leo. Period. Oh, and you can blame Mars, Venus, and Jupiter for your insatiable desires. Also, easy on the flirting. You might regret it later.

Virgo: You're Doing It All Over Your House

There's nothing better than having fun when in the comfort of your own home. No need to be ashamed, Virgo. You're owning your lover, and marking your territory, all at the same time.

Libra: You're Into The Dirty Talk

Whether you've decided to hook up with your sexy next-door neighbor, or suddenly went off on a sexting rampage, nothing is stopping you from tapping into your adventurous side.

Scorpio: You're Splurging On Naughty Lingerie

You're sexy and you know it, Scorpio. So, why not remind your S.O. why they fell in love with you to begin with? The night is young, and you're not going to look this hot forever.

Sagittarius: You're Extra Seductive

It's Britney, b*tch. Funny enough, you and Britney Spears are both Sagittarius, and she also happens to have Venus on her ascendant, too. Meaning, you're basically toxic.

Capricorn: Your Sex Dreams Are Wild

Sex dreams are real. So much so, you might wake up believing you just had sex, when in reality, it was just a dream. Cheer up, Capricorn. No one said you weren't going to get some in real life.

Aquarius: You're Down For Friends With Benefits

I mean, really? When are you not? Although, you're basically out of control with this Sagittarius energy, so take a chill pill, Aquarius. Your friends don't want things to get awkward.

Pisces: You've Got The Hots For Your Boss

You can literally have anyone that you want, and well, maybe your boss should be the exception? What would fellow Pisces Liz Taylor do? Actually, never mind. Instead, why not find someone outside the workplace? Don't do it.