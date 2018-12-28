In typical Mars fashion, I'm going to make this quick. Actually, I lied, but I will do my best to break it down for you nonetheless. Anyhoo, where was I? Oh yeah! Mars, planet of energy and desire, enters warrior-like Aries on Dec. 31, 2018. TBH, Mars in Aries 2018 couldn't have arrived at a better time. I mean, think about it: on the one night, when everyone gets together to celebrate and ring in the new year, the planet of energy enters its home sign, bringing a much-needed energy boost, and just in time for 2019. Now that's what I call cosmic.

Speaking of cosmic, Mars is Aries' planetary ruler, so the planet of energy will be working at its full potential from Dec. 31 all the way through Feb. 14, 2019. Also, if you haven't experienced this energy first hand, take a moment to reflect on the essence of Mars in Pisces for your reference. For example, Mars entered dreamy Pisces on Nov. 15, and since then, the planet of war morphed into a compassionate, and spiritual warrior, which is completely opposite of its typical aggression, and fighting spirit. In fact, some of you might have experienced restlessness, and lethargy.

Anyway, here's the 411 on this red-hot transit:

Mars In Aries: Dec. 31 — Feb. 14, 2019

Mars is like the gas you put in your car every week or so; without it, your car won't start, right? Well, that's how important Mars is in astrology.

As I previously mentioned, Mars is the planet of energy, action, war, desire, and aggression, which come to think of it, it's no coincidence that it's Aries' planetary ruler either. (Although, it's also Scorpio's traditional ruler, which was set before shadowy Pluto was discovered, of course.) Nevertheless, while in the fiery sign of Aries, there's really nothing Mars can't do, as it is impulsive and extremely competitive. Meaning, Mars in Aries will win; no ifs ands or buts.

Something else to consider is, Aries is a cardinal sign, which means it likes to take initiative, and participate in the pioneering process, of anything and everything. Remember, Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, so Mars in Aries (naturally) wants to do everything first. During this astrological transit, the majority of us could feel as if we were in a race of some sort, rushing toward the finish line. For the love of the cosmos, don't forget to breathe.

Personally, I'm really excited for this transit, and for so many reasons. One of them being that it's a great way to kick off a brand new year, and another, the fact that it's a cosmic surge of energy we never knew we needed. That's right, stargazers. Your days of feeling ambiguous with your decisions, and generally lazy, are no longer. Mars in Aries is here to save the day, literally. On another note, however, make sure you consider your options and surroundings, instead of rushing through things, impulsively.

I'm not trying to put a damper on your Mars in Aries high, but like everything, this transit, too, has its good and bad. This is a hot-headed, impatient, warrior-like energy, so it's easy to lose track of reality, let alone the consequences of your actions. So, make sure you stay grounded throughout this fiercely competitive transit, as it tends to get a bit wild. Put it this way: Mars in Aries is that warrior running through the crowd of soldiers, flushed with rage and passion, ready to take on its opponent. It doesn't think, it simply moves forward, ruthlessly and with no regrets.