When I picture Venus in Gemini, I see lighthearted dates to the bookstore and flirtatious phone calls that last until 3 in the morning. I think of seductive texts so well written that they could be nominated for a Pulitzer and unexpected moments of bellyaching laugher with the apple of your eye. When Venus — planet of love and friendship — enters this communicative, inquisitive, and intellectually playful mutable air sign, it's a time of never-ending excitement. But how Venus in Gemini 2019 will affect your love life, according to your zodiac sign, is the most intriguing thing of all. If you've been feeling bored or stuck in a romantic rut, this transit will inject some exhilaration into your relationships.

Beginning on June 8 and ending on July 3, this transit will turn up your need for mental stimulation and variety. If you're in a relationship, this transit will inspire you to try something new, leave behind your usual routine, and pick your partner's brain. Nothing is sexier than cleverness and intelligence when Venus is in Gemini. If you're single, you'll appreciate just how flirtatious and fascinating the dating game has become. This is a beautiful time to date lots of interesting people, keep things light, and take everything a lot less seriously. Why fear heartbreak and obsess over commitment? Why not just enjoy the present moment? Venus in Gemini believes dating should be a fun, fancy, and free process, so live a little.

Aries

Expect a major increase in your desire for intellectual connection. You're craving stimulating conversations and clever wordplay. Get out there and flirt up a storm, because you're currently whispering all the sexiest sweet nothings. Your lover will be hanging on the edge of your words.

Taurus

You're in the mood for sensual connection, so indulge in back rubs, home-cooked dinners, and long makeout sessions. Aesthetics are a must, so a romantic date to the art museum or the mall is key. It may be time to take a relationship to the next level, so keep your promises and prioritize stability.

Gemini

Did you just take a sip of Love Potion No. 9? You're radiating beauty, enchantment, and desire wherever you go. People can't take their eyes off you, and why should they? Expect lots of attention, especially in the dating department. Revel in being so wanted by everyone you meet. Let them court you.

Cancer

You want a connection that's private and sacred. The world doesn't need to know your dating business. When you're alone with someone, you can get to know them on a spiritual level. It's also highly possible that a secret admirer may pop out of the woodwork. You might also secretly admire someone.

Leo

Your love life and your social life are becoming one. You and your lover will feel inspired to socialize with others. Romance is lovely and all, but it means nothing if you can't also connect with your partner as a friend. You might even find that you and a friend are becoming more than friends.

Virgo

If you're in a relationship, you're about to become a power couple. Team up and help each other reach success. The world is inspired by your love. If you're single, it's time for you to focus in on your confidence and put yourself out there. You'll meet someone as you go after your goals.

Libra

This is not a time to stay at home watching TV and being bored. Infuse your love life with excitement. Get out of town together, try something completely out of the ordinary, and rejuvenate the fun. You might just fall in love as you embark on a wild adventure. You never know who you'll meet.

Scorpio

You desire intimacy, depth, and a truly transcendent sexual connection. This is not a time for meaningless romance and casual hookups. You're craving a relationship that makes you feel like you're the only people in the world. Open yourself up to vulnerability and be honest with yourself.

Sagittarius

You're totally in the mood to make things exclusive and get yourself a one-on-one relationship. Chances are high that you'll meet someone special if you're single, and if you're already taken, you'll probably reinforce your commitment to each other and make your needs known.

Capricorn

You want to work on your love life in a practical and tactical way. If you and your partner can help each other with errands and find ways to make each other's live easier, you'll find it oh, so romantic. This is a beautiful time to set goals together and prove you can truly cooperate and build something.

Aquarius

You just want to have a good time, so spent it flirting, dancing, winking, and playing around with someone you've got the hots for. You don't have to take things too seriously or worry about how you'll feel tomorrow. If you're in a relationship, infuse your love with creativity. Make art together.

Pisces

You're in the mood for that cozy feeling of curling up on the couch with your lover and watching a Netflix marathon. It's time to nest. Sometimes the most exciting date you can possibly go on is right at home. You don't need to go on extravagant dates or do anything too strenuous to show love.