There are so many Disney movies I wish I could experience IRL, but I think living in Peter Pan would be ideal. I'd love to never grow up, believe in fairies, and of course, to throw around some pixie dust with my girl, Tinker Bell. And if finding Neverland sounds like your dream come true, then I have good news for you. It turns out that there are a lot of similarities between Neverland and Belize, and the country's tourism board is offering a free trip to the vacation spot to one lucky duo. If that sounds up your alley, here's how to win a trip to Belize. It's simple to win... if you qualify for it, that is.

If you and your BFF happen to be named Peter and Wendy (yes, like the fictional duo), then you've probably experienced tons of references to the Disney film. But at long last, your coincidental pair of names has finally come in handy. According to a press release, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is currently seeking one lucky Peter-and-Wendy duo to send on a free 5-day vacation to the beautiful Caribbean island. And seriously, if that doesn't pique your interest, I have no idea what will. The single factor to qualify is to be named Peter and have a friend named Wendy, or vise-versa. And if that's something you have, then apply, apply, apply! You have nothing to lose.

Whether the Peter-to-your-Wendy is your ex BF, your childhood best friend, or simply someone you found on Craigslist, applying to this opportunity is so worth it. According to a press release, the application process is simple. Just email BelizeNeverland@gmail.com and CC your partner in crime between now and next Monday, May 14. BTB will randomly select a Peter and Wendy pair in the United States that is over 18 years old. So if you've been putting off that minuscule application process, get on it ASAP.

Aside from kicking back and relaxing in the sunshine while you and Wendy (or Peter) are vacationing in paradise, make a point to find the Lost Boys, sword-fight Captain Hook, and save Tiger Lilly. I mean really, it's only right, isn't it?

BTB decided to do this because of a recent theory that Neverland is actually located on Belize on the Turneffe Atoll. Per the press release, a popular YouTube account called @FilmTheorists — which is run by a curious mind named MatPat — discovered this by conducting a little research. He explained all of his findings in a quick ten minute video, which you can watch below.

The Film Theorists on YouTube

The video starts out explaining that Neverland is supposedly located in Belize, based off the direction in which the children fly from their London nursery. Apparently, they're shown heading towards North or South America. The next point delves into the fact that the overhead shots of Neverland prove that it's a small island — and based on its topography, it's determined to be an atoll lagoon. Since atolls have coral reefs, per the video, it's likely located somewhere between South Florida and Brazil. Next, the wildlife (specifically the crocodile) is proved to be American-based on its size, and those happen to live in Caribbean saltwater. Finally, MatPat discusses Captain Hook, who he believes is somehow related to Blackbeard, who once captured ships off the Yucatan Peninsula. This is located right in Belize's Turneffe Atoll, proving that Neverland might actually be Belize.

If you happen to be a Wendy that knows a Peter, you're qualified to enter the contest for a free trip to Belize, and I'm beyond jealous. I'm kind of considering changing my name RN — but since I don't have time for that, I'll just sit here in my Brooklyn apartment and vicariously live though all of your beautiful beach bum pics. And if you do end up in Neverland, make sure to give Captain Hook a piece of my mind.