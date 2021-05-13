The idea of all of your favorite Beautubers in one place is beyond exciting. It's overwhelming to even imagine all the skin care and makeup secrets you would uncover. However, this isn't just a dream anymore. With names like Addison Rae and SkincareByHyram, YouTube's first-ever 2021 Beauty Festival is about to be the biggest beauty event of all time. The event starts at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on May 14 on YouTube, and you won't want to miss a second of it.

To give you an idea of how star-studded this festival is about to be, alongside those already listed, Selena Gomez, Emma Chamberlain, Patrick Starrr, and Manny Mua are only some of the other big names showing up. I especially can't wait to watch Gomez give a full Rare Beauty makeover. There'll also be plenty of tips, tricks, and product recommendations from some of the biggest names in the skin care and makeup world, so you may want to have a notebook on hand.

By bringing together industry leaders, beauty creators, and public figures, YouTube hopes to breakdown today's hottest trends and issues occurring in the beauty industry. So, while the makeovers will be undoubtedly fun and charming, there'll also be a panel about the history and future of Black-owned beauty brands, a discussion about what it's like being an AAPI content creator, and more. Truly, there couldn't be a more in depth study of the current world of beauty than at YouTube's Beauty Festival.

As if it couldn't get any better, YouTube will also share special discounts live from Mented Cosmetics, Birchbox, the Lip Bar, Ritual, and more. This entire festival is free to everyone, and if you can't make it to the premiere, you'll always be able to watch it here. Get ready to take an early Friday, so you can get all the skin care, makeup, and beauty industry info you could ever dream of.