Slowly but surely, awards season is getting back on track after a year away. The coronavirus pandemic caused the Emmys to go completely virtual in September 2020, and although they had live ceremonies, the 2021 Grammys and Oscars were much smaller and more spread out. Now, with the usually stuffier ceremonies out of the way, it's time to let loose with MTV's always high-energy Movie & TV Awards. The big night is coming up fast, so here's how to watch the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards so you don't miss a second of the excitement:

Although movie theaters and TV sets were shut down for most of 2020, it was still a huge year for film and television. With everyone stuck at home during quarantine, there was not much else to do besides watching a ton of TV and streaming the latest movies being released online. To truly give the fans what they want, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will honor not only the best movies and shows everyone was watching this past year, but also the best moments in those scenes with unique categories like Best Fight and Best Kiss.

This year, the ceremony will be split up into two nights for the first time ever. Leslie Jones will host the first night on Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET, which will be devoted to the show's usual movie and TV categories. Then, to fully highlight the impact of reality TV, Nikki Glaser will host a second night of the awards called Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on Monday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET to recognize the best in reality shows.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

For the 2021 ceremony, WandaVision is the frontrunner in the TV categories with the most nominations in total: five. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is the most nominated movie with three noms. The show will also honor Sacha Baron Cohen with the Comedic Genius Award and Scarlett Johansson will be given the MTV Generation Award.

To catch all the action, tune into MTV on May 16 and 17 at 9 p.m. ET, or you can stream the awards show live on MTV's website or the network's app. You can also watch the show through a live-streaming television service, such as Sling, YouTube TV, or Philo.