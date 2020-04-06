Back in 2013, Netflix altered the TV landscape by putting streaming on the map, and now Quibi is hoping to make a change that's just as drastic. On Monday, April 6, the buzzed-about streaming app launched with 50 brand-new shows, but the platform's format will take a bit for new users to become familiar with. If you're struggling to figure out the app, here's a helpful guide on how to use Quibi so you can start marathoning all the new shows.

The most important thing to know about Quibi is that it is a mobile-only streaming service. That means you won't be able to stream Quibi shows on your TV or laptop, because all of its content is formatted specifically to be viewed on a phone screen. With that in mind, you can download the Quibi app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, depending on what type of phone you have.

Once the app is on your phone, you need to complete a short sign-up, during which you provide an email address and password to create your account. As a treat for early adopters, Quibi is offering a 90-day free trial for anyone who signs up now. After that, users can choose between paying $4.99 per month for a subscription with ads, or $7.99 per month for an ad-free subscription. So basically, you can get a full three months of free Quibi access to see if you are into the new platform or not, and then decide whether you want to start paying or ditch the app in July.

After creating your Quibi account, navigating the app is pretty self-explanatory. You can scroll through the various new shows organized into helpful categories, or if you already know what you want to check out, just search the title in the search bar up top. The app also has a "For You" tab that will curate specific recommendations based on your watch history, a "Following" tab that will collect all the episodes you've saved for later, and a "Downloads" tab for all the episodes you've saved to your phone.

Quibi on YouTube

That should cover everything you need to know to get started on Quibi, so the next big question you need to ask yourself is what to watch first. The app launched with 50 new shows; some standouts include Chrissy Teigen getting judgy in Chrissy's Court, Sophie Turner's dark new drama Survive, and Liam Hemsworth jumping into action in Most Dangerous Game. Subscribers can also look forward to Joe Jonas' travel show Cup of Joe and Zac Efron's survivalist series Killing Zac Efron to hit the app in coming weeks.

Since you can get three months of Quibi for free right now, there's nothing stopping you from downloading the app and checking out all the new content.