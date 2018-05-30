When I use highlighter, I use it everywhere. While some beauty junkies stop at their cupid's bow, I go for the collarbone, shoulders, chest, and sometimes even my legs. As it turns out, there's one place Rihanna wears her highlighter that not even I could've ever thought of. To make sure everyone extends their glow beyond their faces and onto the body parts that matter most, Rihanna's makeup artist shared a tip for how to use Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters like never before. I bet you never thought you needed to make this body part shine.

I'll give you three guesses. No, it's not her forehead, brow bone, or her chin. I could let you guess all day. You could guess from her neck, down to her ankles (ohhh, a pop of highlight on my angles might look great with my pumps!), and still, you couldn't imagine where Riri likes to wear her highlighters. But before I tell you, here's where I remind you to keep an open mind. Okay, Rihanna wears highlighter on...her ears! Seriously, her ears.

I just about lost it two years ago, when all anybody could talk about was how Kylie Jenner was contouring her ears. At a time where people were getting famous for contouring their arms, abs, thighs, butts, and even their toes (gross!), I couldn't take it anymore. As it turned out, Kylie wasn't actually manipulating the look of her natural ear angles, she was just applying foundation to match her ears to her face — a legit makeup tip.

Because dull, pale ears next to a tan complexion and glowing skin is not always ideal, wearing makeup on your ears might just be the most logical thing I've heard all day. But according to Rihanna's makeup artist, the ear makeup shouldn't just stop at matching foundation. At a Fenty event in LA, Hector Espinal breaks it down by saying, "anything that's exposed, we love putting highlight or shimmer on. Anything I do on the face, I do on the ears." A highlighter-loaded fan brush does wonders for my collarbone — I can imagine what it'll do for ears, especially now that it's getting warm and I can't stop wearing my hair up in ponytails and half-up styles.

Don't think a smidge of sparkle on the ears really does anything? Think again. I've always known Rihanna's skin looks like butter. She's always had a silkiness to her, but I never had a real explanation as to why. But now that I know her secret, it's all making sense now. We all know the tricks that make our cheekbones look chiseled and our skin look dewy, but I'm realizing faking incredible skin should always go beyond your face.

So to recap, here's exactly what your makeup routine should look like. After skincare and primer, use a brush or a makeup sponge to apply foundation everywhere (yes, even your ears!). Apply your eye shadow, brows, lipstick, and everything else, then finish with highlighter on your brow bones, bridge of the nose, cupid's bow, and cheekbones. Finally, don't forget to dust it on the often-forgotten areas like you collarbones, shoulders, legs, and, of course, your ears. The result will be a lit-from-within glow that shines from head to toe.

And there you have it, a reason to think outside the makeup box. While it might sound weird — it'll certainly feel bizarre when you break out the fan brush and run it along your ears — taking beauty risks always pay off. Now, make like Rihanna, and shine bright like a diamond.