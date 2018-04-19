My ex boyfriend started as what I thought was going to a one night stand.. We ended up together for two years.. But it was a very unhealthy relationship.

—/u/keepfloatin19

The conclusion here? Don't be discouraged about your love life because your "just hooking up" with people. Chances are it really could turn into something serious!

