You can now join the mile high (skincare) club thanks to the new Sunday Riley x United Airlines collection. This month, the Texas-based skincare brand is joining forces with United Airlines to bring United passengers three different tiers of the skincare products your skin craves when you're 30,000+ feet in the air.

Whether you typically take quick domestic trips or spend the night on redeye international flights, you've likely noticed that your skin tends to feel tight and dry post-flight. This is because the cabin altitude and recycled air on an airplane tends to wreak havoc on your skin resulting in a dull, dry complexion. Well Sunday Riley — the brand and the person — are here to change that by bringing you all of the in-flight necessities the next time you book with United. And no, I'm not talking about free bags of peanuts.

“Sunday and her team really took the time to understand how travel and the aircraft environment affects our customers and formulated an in-flight remedy that complements their journey with United from beginning to end," said United’s Vice President of Marketing Mark Krolick in a press release. "By elevating the skincare products offered on our planes and in our lounges, we can continue to lift the experience customers have when traveling with United."

Courtesy of Sunday Riley

So what exactly can passengers expect on-board their next United flight? Those passengers flying United Polaris Business Class will receive four Sunday Riley products in their amenity kit: a lip balm that contains pomegranate seed oil and shea butter to boost hydration, a face cream with a blend of botanicals to hydrate and soothe, a hand cream made up of shea butter, cocoa butter, and rose hip seed oil, and a facial cleansing cloth. United Premium Plus customers will receive the lip balm and hand cream in their kits, and finally, United Premium Transcon passengers will receive the lip balm.

But that's not all, premium cabin lavatories on dozens of United aircrafts will be stocked with the hand cream and a refreshing face mist that passengers can take advantage of while using the bathroom. And then, even when passengers aren't 30,000 feet in the air, they can still have access to Sunday Riley products as Polaris airport lounges and clubs with shower facilities will feature exclusive personal-care products that aren't available anywhere else. The Sunday Riley products found in the lounges include products like hand washes, hand creams, shampoos, conditioners, and body washes.

Courtesy of Sunday Riley

While as of right now the Sunday Riley x United Airlines collection is only available to United business-class passengers, that's not to say that the brand has completely discounted the idea of bringing the new categories and products to retail locations at some point. "We are constantly evolving and testing out new products for the brand in our lab," Riley told Allure. "I wouldn't rule out the possibility of us introducing a body, lip, or hair-care product sometime in the near future." But in the mean time, if you're looking to nab in-flight skincare essentials to take care of your face in the friendly skies, make sure to book with United.