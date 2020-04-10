Sometimes, being cooped up inside can lead to a lot of rash hair decisions being made. It almost feels as if you’re going through a bad breakup and going through a whole hair journey about it. But, as countless hairdressers have said before, and will continue saying for the rest of eternity, it’s best that you don’t cut your own hair and, instead, wait until you can go to a professional. But, if desperate times call for desperate measures, I’ve sourced some advice straight from the experts on how to cut your own hair.

As someone who bleached her eyebrows out of boredom on her second day of being stuck home for an extended period of time, I get it. It’s hard to not want to do something drastic to your appearance just to “see what happens.” But there may be lasting consequences. “I think it’s really important for people to know that cutting your hair yourself could mean six months or longer of trying to fix it,” Joseph Maine, hairstylist and founder of Trademark Beauty, tells Elite Daily.

Unfortunately, wise words aren’t always enough to stop the ball of action, especially if you’re mid-cut right now and panicking. For all those undeterred from cutting your own hair, consider reaching out to your stylist to see if they offer virtual walk-throughs that you can pay them for, so they could help you as you go. If not, pay close attention to the advice below from expert hairstylists, from the types of scissors you should use to how to best section your hair and so much more.

Source the proper tools.

Krupetch Meeboon / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

To begin, using the right tools is crucial, and getting the right kind of scissors will go a long way in helping your cut be even. “If you use kitchen or craft scissors, they often bend your hair before cutting it making it nearly impossible to get an accurate cut,” says Maine. Luckily, sharp hair scissors are available at most drugstores, or you can order these Diane Tulip Shears ($13, Ulta).

Dry your hair first.

Another way to ensure you achieve a more even DIY cut is to cut your hair while it’s dry instead of wet. This is because the water will stretch out your hair and make it harder to tell how accurately you’re cutting in terms of length. L.A.-based hairstylist Jill O’Neil also notes that it’s easier to see split ends once your hair is dry, so you’ll be better able to know exactly what to trim off. If you often wear your hair straight, Maine recommends blow-drying and straightening your hair before cutting. For those with curly hair, however, it’s better to grab each individual curl bundle and only chop off the dead ends.

Perfect your technique.

Shutterstock

With straight and wavy hair, O’Neil recommends to section hair by splitting your hair and placing each side over the shoulders, drawing your hair all the way to the front. When you’re ready to begin cutting, Maine says to turn your head slightly to the left and cut a straight line on the right side, or vertically “use the tips [of] the scissors to cut into the hair if you want it less blunt.” Using your other hand to hold a comb about an inch above your ends will keep your hair in place as you cut. Then, repeat this action on the other side of the head.

Don’t get your hopes up for nice layers.

“There is absolutely no way to give yourself layers at home that will turn out remotely decent,” Maine says. “ Layers are very difficult to grow out if done wrong.” If you’re still undeterred after that advice (pleaseeeee tread carefully), O’Neil recommends using a straight razor, like Edge Ahead’s Hair Shaper Razor ($8, SallyBeauty), by twisting the sections you want to layer and shaving down the side to create texture.

If you’re in need of trimming your bangs, check out this how-to to help you through the process. Otherwise, shake out your newly chopped hair, run your fingers through it, and sweep away your ends before someone else wants to use the bathroom.