You've likely dreamed more than once of dropping your busy schedule and traveling the world. It would be a dreamy once-in-a-lifetime experience, but money and time usually held you back. It would seem like you'd need a large reserve of money and time to travel endlessly, but this couldn't be further from the truth. Now more than ever, people have the ability to see the world while earning money at the same time. As long as you have a phone or a laptop, you're set. So, if you have the desire to work from a tropical oasis or desert paradise, I'm here to tell you how to travel while earning money online, because I've been there, done that.

I can totally understand the desire to travel more. You have the opportunity to make new friends from all around the world, try foods you've never heard of, and visit places you've been dying to see. It's difficult to make time for travel when you're working with only two weeks of vacation per year. Fortunately, there are so many options available for those who want travel to become a major part of their lifestyle. You no longer have to quit your job to see the world. Instead, you can continue to work on your goals as you cross destinations off your bucket list.

1 Search For A Remote Job Paff/Stocksy On the one hand, it's 2018, and there are many jobs available that allow you to work from anywhere around the globe. When it comes to remote jobs, your office can change on a daily basis. You'll essentially become a "digital nomad," working while traveling the world. Sounds like the ultimate dream, right? You can search for remote jobs on websites like The Penny Hoarder. You can also search for freelance work on websites like Upwork and Fivver. You'll find digital marketing, telecommunications, engineering, writing, translating, and even teaching jobs. On the other hand, you may not have to go searching for a remote job. More and more companies are offering flexible work arrangements to employees. If your job can be done online, you should consider proposing a work from home arrangement to your manager. You never know until you ask!

2 Teach English Online Alita Ong/Stocksy If you have experience in teaching, then you might be in luck. There's a wide variety of online teaching jobs that will allow you to build your career while seeing the world. VIPKid is a popular platform that pays teachers to tutor children in China. You can also search for online teaching jobs at English First. This is a great way to earn a paycheck while you're exploring.