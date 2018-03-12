So, you finally mustered up the courage to ask your crush out. The date went beautifully and sooner or later, you began spending every minute of your time together. You introduced them to your friends and they all totally hit it off. You love the way they look when they're all disheveled in the morning and you even enjoy making them breakfast in bed. It's starting to look a lot like "love" — but is it? What if they think of this as a friends-with-benefits type situation? They did mention their ex a while back; what if you're actually just they're rebound? What if you're just misinterpreting all the signs? A million what-ifs could be circling through your head, which is why it can be so helpful to know what the zodiac sign are like when they're in love. The importance of knowing this before you say "I love you" can't possibly be more stressed.

We all have our little quirks we let slip when we're really in love. Some of us are more direct about it, coming right out and just saying that they're head over heels. Others might be more nervous with words, letting the fact that they're inviting them on countless dates speak for itself. Now, which one is your sweetheart more like? Better read on and find out:

Aries

If an Aries is in love with you, I doubt you'll need this article in order to find out. They'll pursue you relentlessly, never ceasing to take the opportunity to show you affection or prove that you're their hearts desire. You may even feel a bit overwhelmed. An Aries doesn't speak in riddles when they're in love; you'll know exactly where they stand.

Taurus

At first, your love-struck Taurus may be reserved, protecting their heart. It's only because when they fall, they fall hard. They start wanting to make concrete commitments with you, like having you meet their parents, bringing you as their date to important functions — anything that let's the world know that you're their one and only. A Taurus has their eye on the future when it comes to relationships.

Gemini

You'll know a Gemini is all about you when they just cannot shut up about you. They'll tell all their loved ones about your dorky laugh, your heroic efforts at work, how beautiful the restaurant you took them to was. They'll also start sending you paragraph-long texts full of emoji's and affection. If a Gemini runs out of words for you, then you should worry.

Cancer

If your Cancer has teared up over some of the sweet things you've done for them, it's a huge sign that they love you. These guys are upfront about their emotions and love is their favorite feeling. You'll start feeling like they'd do anything for you, like they care about your needs before their own. A Cancer's love is fierce and it's hard to miss.

Leo

A Leo wants to be the most important person in the world to you when they're in love. They want to be your protector, your hero, the person you rely on for all your emotional needs. A Leo also shows you off like the most precious gem there is, letting everyone know that they're in love with you, wanting to scream it at the top of their lungs.

Virgo

This is actually one of the more difficult signs to read. They'll do whatever they can to hide their true feelings out of fear of being hurt. However, you'll know it through their actions. They're chivalrous, considerate, and they give you a lot of gifts when they're in love. They prove their affection for you through physical means rather than words.

Libra

A Libra may be hot and cold when they're starting to really fall for you. One minute, they're going above and beyond with the romance and the next, they hold back. That's only because they're so obsessed with maintaining balance and "love" seriously tips the scales. They freak out a little bit. If your Libra seems like they're a bit frazzled, chances are that they love you.

Scorpio

A Scorpio in love is seriously worried. They've already completely decided to devote themselves to you and the thought of you breaking their heart destroys them. However, if you can make them feel safe, they'll be forthcoming about the depth of their love. This sign has no doubt in their mind that you're perfect and chances are, they've already envisioned you guys getting married.

Sagittarius

Your Sagittarius is in love when they want to travel the world with you or try a new hobby with you by their side. They'll be your ride or die, wanting you to join them on all their spontaneous escapades. If they're running off without you or complaining that they're bored, then you should be worried. A Sagittarius just wants to have fun and if they love you, you're the most fun person for them to be around.

Capricorn

If a Capricorn loves you, you'll definitely know it. This sign does not waste time playing hard to get or involving themselves in mind games. They want to know where they stand with you and they'll come right out and admit their feelings just so they can save themselves a lot of pain and frustration if you don't reciprocate it.

Aquarius

An Aquarius is one of the more elusive signs, making it difficult to know if they really love you. Saying the words "I love you" is terrifying for them and could take a while. However, you'll know where their heart's at if they spend all their time with you. They disappear from their loved one's lives all the time and if they make an exception for you, you must be pretty special.

Pisces

You will be living and breathing romance if a Pisces is in love with you. They make sure of it. A Pisces goes above and beyond with the clichés: writing poems about you, bringing you chocolates and flowers, and the works. They look at you like they've been looking for you all their life, like you're the missing ingredient that completes them.