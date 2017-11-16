How To Switch Between Apps On iPhone X Without A Home Button If You Love Multitasking

If you're anything like me, your phone battery is probably dying because you have 15 apps open at the same time. Between co-workers pinging me on Slack, my best friends messaging me in GroupMe, and Instagram notifications rolling in, switching between apps has become a true art form. As you know, the Home button on iPhones has always played a big role in seamlessly switching from app to app. However, Apple's iPhone X ditched the Home button, but the process is still simple. If you're lucky enough to have purchased the pricy new phone, I'll show you how to switch between apps on iPhone X without the beloved Home button.

Believe it or not, I am the owner of an iPhone X (for the time being, at least), and I got to try switching between apps firsthand. To be honest, it's insanely easy and made me forget I even ever had a Home button.

To begin, all you need to do is swipe up from the bottom edge of your phone's screen and pause in the middle. When you pause, keep your thumb in the center of the screen to make sure your apps show up. If you've completed this step, you should see your apps appear in a 3-D line at the center of your screen. Once you see the apps, you can scroll through them and easily choose which on you want to open first. It's literally that simple.

If you're a visual learner, check out the short video below. Apple Support has your back.

Want to switch between your recent apps on iPhone X? Just swipe up from the bottom of the screen, and pause. Like this. pic.twitter.com/uWoArLTLbm — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) November 8, 2017

See? It's so easy.

That isn't the only way you can switch from one app to another on your iPhone X, though. If you've already mimicked the video above and need a challenge while you're multitasking, there's a method just for you.

This method lets you literally hop from one app to the next with a swipe of your finger. If you swiftly move your thumb in an arched motion from one bottom corner of your screen to the other, you'll be able to multitask with ease and swipe from one app to the next. It's super easy and looks pretty damn cool. If you love scrolling through apps, give this method a try.

App switching on iPhone X looks pretty smooth. (via https://t.co/mXpNJhOwzw) pic.twitter.com/Lf9X3twx58 — Sebastiaan de With (@sdw) October 25, 2017

By now, I bet you don't even know what a Home button looks like anymore... do you? (LOL, just kidding. You definitely remember.) If you're not entirely sold on the "no Home button" thing yet, there are a few more cool Home button-less features on the iPhone X that might change your mind.

One of them is the ability to take screenshots without a Home button. Yes, this is possible — and it's also extremely easy. If you have a passion for taking screenshots of conversations with your ex, funny memes, and shocking tweets, then you should probably know how to do it without a Home button. In order to take screenshots on iPhone X, all you have to do is hold down the Volume Up button and the Side button at the same time... and, boom! You have yourself a screenshot. Once you've successfully snapped it, the screenshot will appear at the button lefthand corner of your screen. Then, you'll be able to edit, save, or send it as you please.

See? You don't really need the Home button, and it's slowly becoming a thing of the past. Next time you get your hands on an iPhone X (or use your rent money to buy one), try these features out. You definitely won't want to look back.

