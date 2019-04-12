How To Support Your Partner When They Lose Their Job, According To An Expert

If you're a super self-starter, or totally hands on, you may want to take the lead on getting your boo back in the working world. But according to Dr. Klapow, it may be best to let them lead. "Your role in helping them find a new job should be one of support not responsibility for leading the charge. Do not start offering suggestions. Ask them what would be helpful," Dr. Klapow says. "Let them lead and you support. This is their job, and in order for them to truly get back in the work mode they must lead the effort."

If you and your partner are super verbal communicators, you may already be talking about next steps. If your boo is the silent and brooding type, they may need to collect their ideas before discussing anything with you. Letting them decide how they want to move forward can help in giving them the support they need. "If they want to be left alone — leave them alone. If they want to talk about it — let them talk about it. Listen to their requests and follow through. That is the best you can do in the immediate aftermath," Dr. Klapow says.

If your partner lost their job, there are many ways you can support them. Although you may think you know what they need, it can be important to check in consistently, to ensure you're all on the same page. From checking in with their needs to making space for their feelings, supporting your boo through a job loss will look different for everyone. Losing your job can be totally earth-shattering, but having a supportive partner can make it a little easier everyday.