It's hard to understand how someone handles pain, because everyone is different. However, Huerta suggests simply asking your partner, "'What can I do right now to help you?' They might be ready for advice, or they might just need a hug. If you don't ask, you won't know."

By simply asking your partner what they need from you during this time, you'll be able to provide that for them instead of worrying about saying or doing the wrong thing. They might need for you to cover their half of the grocery bill for the week, or maybe they'd really appreciate your help working on their resume. It's important that you ask before just assuming what they need. No one likes to feel smothered, or like others feel sorry for them. The best way to make sure your partner is getting the support they need is to simply ask how you can help! It's that easy.

It's never fun to lose your job, no matter how or why it happens. But your partner will land on their feet in no time, and chances are, getting through this hardship together will probably make you a stronger couple. Take a deep breath! Both of you have got this.