How To Stream The 2018 Oscar Nominations So You Can Contribute To Office Small Talk

Awards season is in full swing, with the Golden Globes having aired on Jan. 7, and the SAG Awards coming up this week on on Jan. 21. But while these preliminaries are fun, everyone knows the real deal is the Oscars, which this year are delayed until March, due to the Olympics. That delay won't stop the nominations from happening, this coming Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 8:22 a.m. ET. For those for whom this is *the* office pool of the year, let's run down how to stream the 2018 Oscar nominations, so you too can contribute to the lunchtime chatter of who made the cut and who didn't.

The Oscar nominations are broadcast from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, and it happens in two parts. That's because, like the Emmys and the Grammys, there are actually too many categories to be included in one evening's telecast. That also means that there are too many categories for one live announcement.

That first portion is what starts at 8:22 a.m. ET (that's 5:22 a.m. PT) this coming Tuesday the 23rd. The nominations announced in the first round are:

(Listed here in no particular order): Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like the Emmys, the Oscars holds a separate ceremony where it hands out the awards for the all the different sound categories, visual achievement, CGI and so forth, known as the Academy Scientific and Technical Awards. Unlike the Emmys, this part is not broadcast separately, the results are simply montaged in during a section of the Oscars telecast. So it only makes sense that the nominations for them are also held separately, in a portion that does not get shown live during the network morning shows.

The rest of the nominations, the stuff that everyone does care about, begins again after a short break, starting at 8:38:30 a.m. (That's 5:38:30 a.m. PT) Yes, it's that specific a start time, because it's timed to air live across The Today Show, Good Morning America, and so forth. Due to commercials, those shows schedule themselves down to the 30 second mark. The nominations that are announced in this second, nationally broadcast segment are:

(Listed here in no particular order): Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Original Song, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So how does one watch from their desk at work, especially if there's no TV around to tune in? Fans can always start with Oscar.com and Oscars.org both of which will air the live stream in full starting at 8:22 a.m. ET. The Academy's digital platforms, including their Twitter feed, their Facebook page and their Instagram, will also be live updating as the announcements are made. And of course, if you have your cable password, you can log into NBC, ABC and CBS to watch the live feed when it breaks into the morning shows for the second half of the announcements.

As for who will be announcing the nominations, there's not word yet. Usually it's a mix of former winners and nominees from the year before, plus a few extra A list names, and the new Academy president, John Bailey.

The 90th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row. It will air live on Sunday, March 4, 2018, from the Dolby Theater on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.