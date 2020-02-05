How To Stream 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Before Award Season Officially Ends

The moment Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood arrived in theaters, the Oscar buzz began. The movie, set in Hollywood in the late 1960s, was a period piece designed to honor the world of moviemaking and flatter those who had lived through that era. The Academy rewarded it handsomely, with no less than 10 nominations across the board. For those who haven't seen it, here's how to stream Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

On the one hand, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is a gorgeous recreation of a particular time and place in the film industry. It's a love letter to Hollywood, a dream of what the city never was until it wasn't. But on the other, it's a troubling movie, as it nominally revolves around the Sharon Tate Murders and the rise of the Manson Family in the area.

Tate's murder, where she died with several of her friends, is a story about a pregnant woman killed by female cultists who saw her as everything wrong with our society. But Once Upon A Time In Hollywood doesn't care about that. Because, to Tarantino, this is a story all about men. If there had just been a few good men around, maybe tragedy could have been avoided.

That being said, if you're a fan of Tarantino films, especially movies like Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds, then Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is going to be right up your alley.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

For Netflix viewers hoping Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will head to the popular streamer, no such luck. While a selection of Tarantino's work is available on Netflix (Pulp Fiction, The Hateful Eight, and both Kill Bill films, for example), Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is not as of February 2020. Instead, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is available via streaming rental. It's currently $3.99 on Amazon Prime, $4.99 on Vudu, and for $5.99 on FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes, and YouTube.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is in a three-way tie for second-most nomination at the Oscars this year, alongside The Irishman and 1917, with 10 nominations apiece. (Only Joker has more with 11.) Those include nominations for Best Picture, Best Director for Quentin Tarantino, Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt. It's also nominated for Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing. But despite the numbers, only Brad Pitt is considered the front runner in his category. He's taken home Best Supporting Actor at the BAFTAs, the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, the National Board of Review, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, on ABC.