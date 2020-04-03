Welp, it's another day in quarantine, but thankfully, even if you're not a subscriber, it's not another day without HBO. The network has decided to release close to 500 hours of programming at no cost to viewers looking for new ways to keep busying while social distancing. So, even if you don't have a login, here's how to stream HBO shows and movies for free. Praise be.

The selected programming was made available for free starting Friday, April 3, and the only thing you need to do in order to access is it download the HBO Now or the HBO Go apps. While not every show found on the paid service is included in this new free version, there's a solid enough lineup to get you through at least another weekend or so of staying at home. Every episode of True Blood, Veep, Succession, Six Feet Under, The Wire, Ballers, Barry, Silicon Valley, and The Sopranos is currently available, along with others.

Unfortunately, hits like Game of Thrones, Euphoria, Big Little Lies, and Westworld are excluded from HBO's list of free content currently available to stream (you can, however, watch a few standalone episodes from some of these series at no cost). Still, with multiple full series, movies, and documentaries available to enjoy, there's plenty of hope for new discoveries and rewatches of old faves.

This #StayHomeBoxOffice movement was made ahead of the launch of HBO Max, the company's new service set to drop next month. The $14.99 monthly subscription price will include access to everything on HBO, originals, and (hopefully still) the eagerly awaited (but currently delayed) Friends reunion.

HBO

Here's the full list of free streaming content now offered by HBO:

Series

Ballers

Barry

Silicon Valley

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood

Veep

The Wire

Movies

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew and The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

Documentaries