While you were all out enjoying your summer barbecues, Beyoncé and JAY-Z released a surprise album, and you're probably freaking out trying to listen ASAP. So, if you're dying for an answer when it comes to how to stream Everything Is Love, you're going to want a TIDAL account ASAP.

The album dropped Saturday, June 16, to the shock of pretty much the entire internet, though you'd be hard-pressed to find a fan who wasn't delighted by the news of the new release. The famous couple, who just recently celebrated the first birthday of their twins Rumi and Sir, are in the midst of a world tour, dubbed On The Run II. So in between checking, refreshing, and learning every single lyric to every single song off the new album (don't lie, that's what you're doing right now and you know it), you're also probably going to want to keep eyes peeled how to get tickets to the OTRII tour when it comes to a city near you, because if you didn't already want to see JAY and Bey in concert, then you're definitely going to want to score tickets to see 'em now. (At least, I do???)

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If tickets and a vacation to travel to wherever the Carters are headed next isn't exactly an option for you right now, you'll be relieved to know that Everything Is Love is streaming exclusively on TIDAL, the music-streaming service that JAY-Z launched in 2015, in partnership with tons of other artists (at the time, notably Rihanna and Kanye West). You can score a 30-day free trial of TIDAL if you aren't already a member, but I'm going to be honest: you're going to want a membership to the streaming service. It's where JAY-Z also houses all of his albums (a feature that isn't available on Spotify at the moment).

In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, June 16, TIDAL confirmed the release of Everything Is Love, which catapulted the Beyhive into a stupor and sent devoted fans into a frenzy.

The tweets laid it out plain, and further confirmation came from Roc Nation's account:

Last night, June 15, Beyoncé and JAY-Z took to the stage in London for the fourth stop on their multi-city tour, running from June through October of 2018.

