Anytime you’re living out of your luggage on vacation, you have two options. You can either do nothing, or get organized to ensure your stay feels like home, sweet home. I'm definitely someone who immediately gets situated, and I know just how to stay organized in a hotel room like a pro.

Years of sharing hotel rooms with my dance team taught me that it’s way better to take some time to put everything away when you arrive than potentially dealing with a big mess later on. I understand that a hotel stay is temporary, and you might think it’s not worth getting all settled in when you’ll need to put everything back later, but there are major benefits to getting organized in your new space. Instead of throwing things around while looking for certain outfits you're sure you packed, everything will have a place.

Bid farewell to rushing around and trying to figure out where all of your things are, because you'll know exactly where they are. If you need some help, consider following any or all of these eight tips. They'll make you feel right at home whenever you go back to the hotel room. So, get ready to go right into that #VacationMode.

1. Organize Your Clothes Right Away Jamie Grill Atlas/Stocksy The first thing you should do when you get into your room is unpack your clothes. You might not want to waste time tidying up while on vacay, but it really only takes a few minutes to get settled in. It's a little work to save you a ton of hassle later on. Plus, all of your dresses and shirts won't be wrinkled when they're hanging up.

2. Keep Your Toiletries In One Bag Keep your toiletries in one bag that has different compartments. That way, everything will be organized outside the bathroom, and it won't be a major struggle trying to hunt down your mascara or face mask. This cosmetic case from BÉIS will easily store what you need.

3. Bring A Tiny Laundry Bag I always bring an extra bag to store my dirty laundry. It's like your vacation hamper; after you wear an outfit, it goes into the bag. At the end of your trip, all of your dirty clothes will be easily packed away for you. When you get home, everything you know you need to wash will be in one place.

4. Bring A Power Strip You want to be able to give all of your devices juice, and not worry about keeping track of a million cables. That's why you should consider packing a travel-sized power strip. And if everything is USB, I recommend investing in a USB port like this one from Target.

5. Don’t Leave Things Scattered On The Floor PR Image Factory/Fotolia I know you're on vacation and in complete relaxation mode, but it's easy enough to keep things off the floor. Don't even get in the habit of letting one shirt or wet towel slide.

6. Stick To Your Area Of The Room If you're traveling with a group of friends, set up areas of the room for each person. Keep your stuff to your designated area. That way, you won't mix up your things with someone else's, or potentially lose something.

7. Put Away Your Suitcase After unpacking when you get there, store your luggage somewhere out of sight. Perhaps there's room under the bed or in the closet. If it's out of sight, it's out of the way.