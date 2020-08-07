Happy 119th Birthday, Nordstrom. To celebrate another year, Nordstrom’s having a massive 2020 Anniversary Sale once again, and everything from clothes to home goods to beauty products is discounted starting on Aug. 19. But, you can preview the deals now, and there's even a way to shop the sale early. It’s a great chance to snag some new fall staples and luxury items at a discounted price.

There are a couple tiers for entry for the event: Select Nordstrom cardholders are able to shop the deals right now; all cardholders will have access on Thursday, Aug. 13. Finally, the general public will be able to shop the deals on Aug. 19. The sale runs until Aug. 30, so even if you’re not in the first wave of shoppers, you have plenty of time to get some great deals.

Just like every year, there are a ton of designer items on sale — over 1,000 pieces of clothing in total. So, whether you’re looking for a fashionable jacket, new jeans, or a cardigan to make Taylor Swift jealous, you'll find something — well, more like too many things. I’ve rounded up some of the best items below to scope out in Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary sale below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Colder weather is on the way, so you might need a new coat that'll keep you warm, but not too warm. Thread and Supply's Cardigan Coat ($45, Nordstrom) is super cozy with its fuzzy texture. It has an open front and a longline fit to perfectly combine the look and feel of a cardigan and a coat.

Everyone needs a trusted pair of jeans that goes with everything, is comfy to wear, and always looks cool. Topshop's Slim Straight Jeans ($50, Nordstrom) are impossibly chic and cropped at the perfect length, so you can show off your boots or funky socks.

This Crewneck Sweater ($40, Nordstrom) has a mock neck that will keep you safe from the wind, and the crop makes it easy to wear with all of your high-waisted bottoms. The slouchy shoulders, wide fit, and ribbed pattern all add up to this being your coziest sweater yet.

Whether you're going back to the office or just looking for a new top, this Leopard Print Sleeve Blouse ($45, Nordstrom) is a funky and airy addition to your wardrobe. Animal print is an undying trend, so why not lean in to it?

Halogen's Long Sleeve Dress ($50, Nordstrom) looks like a '70s house threw up its wallpaper on you — and I'm obsessed it. Its geometric pattern is totally groovy, and the burnt orange and brown combine for the perfect fall color scheme.

Get your cottagecore 'fits on with this Print Slip Skirt ($50, Nordstrom). Whether you're running through a field of lavender or strolling around your block, this skirt will flounce around you effortlessly.

Look your sleekiest in this Faux Snakeskin Trench Coat ($70, Nordstrom). The faux-leather has a shine that even a cloudy day won't hide. Not to mention, trench coats will never go out of style.

You'll be wearing this Stretch Denim Skirt ($36, Nordstrom) for every season to come. The medium wash is easy to match, and the subtle fade gives this skirt a vintage feel. It'll look bomb with tights, leggings, or nothing but leg, along with your favorite boots.

For a prim and proper addition to your wardrobe, you can't go wrong with this Cece Pleat Sleeve Crepe Blouse ($50, Nordstrom). The black-and-white shirt tucks in easily to anything you pair it with, and the collar and pleated sleeve cuffs are beautifully delicate. The best part is, you can dress it up or down however you'd like.