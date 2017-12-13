How To Send Holiday Cards On Facebook If You Forgot To Send Them IRL

From wishing your aunt from Miami a "Happy Birthday," to sending money to that kind person who paid for your pizza last night, the possibilities on Facebook are truly endless. And if this month has been as hectic for you as it has been for us — so much that you forgot to send a personalized holiday card to your friends and family — don't even worry about it, because once again, Facebook has our backs. Make holiday cards one less thing to worry about this season and find out how to send holiday cards on Facebook.

For these gloriously convenient holiday cards, you can forget about buying stamps and envelopes, that dreaded trek to the post office, and the distressing possibility of any of your beloved holiday cards getting lost in the mail. Starting on Dec. 12, Facebook is offering a wide selection of seasonal cards, which can be personalized with photos of yourself, your friends, and family. And whether you want to wish your absolute favorite people a "Happy Hanukkah," a "Merry Christmas," a "Happy Kwanzaa," or even just a "Happy Winter Solstice," Facebook is providing templates for a wide variety of interfaith and non-denominational holiday cards.

Getting started is pretty simple. According to Facebook, first head to the top of your news feed, and then click "send a holiday card." There will be a selection of templates, and although choosing from any of the adorable holiday themes is by far the hardest part, trust us: The overwhelming responsibility of making a choice is totally worth it.

Elite Daily reached out to Facebook to see if the Holiday Cards feature is available to everyone at the moment or if the feature is slowly rolling out, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

Once you've finally decided on one of many themes for your card, you'll be given the option to select a photo (if your selected template includes space for a photo). Upload something cute from the camera roll on your phone, your desktop, or from your Facebook page's profile pictures or tagged photos. After choosing a photo, you can add an additional personal note, and you'll select who from your friends list deserves this extra little bit of holiday cheer. It's a five minute process (ten, if you're as indecisive as we are), it's completely free, and it's totally worth it to spread a little additional festive spirit this season.

Also, this holiday season, Facebook is going to be delivering a post-Christmas collection of "Holiday Highlights." On Dec. 28th, you'll be able to see a collaged collection of all of your friends' holiday photos in one place. So don't worry about missing out on liking any of your friends' festive AF photos in the snow, standing next to the Christmas tree, or lighting the menorah or the kinara, because each photo posted during the holiday season will be all together in the same place. It's convenient, and really gets you into the holiday spirit, right?

If you're starting to feel like personalized holiday cards and a collection of your friends' holiday photos really aren't quite festive enough for your liking, Facebook is also adding a variety of holiday-themed filters, masks and effects for taking photos and videos in Facebook Messenger and for Messenger Video Chat. Just start a conversation and tap the video icon in the top right corner. Then, tap the star to chat with your friends to transform yourself into a reindeer, santa or into a snowy winter wonderland. The possibilities are truly endless.

So if you're worried that your Christmas cards won't arrive on time, or even if you just want to spread a little extra holiday love this month, Facebook is here to the rescue. From festive card templates, to upcoming holiday highlights and photo and video filters, Facebook is really giving us some easy, free, and adorably thoughtful ways to reach out to friends and family this holiday season.

