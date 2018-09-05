This last one can be tricky, especially if you really like your date, but Townsend suggests letting go of what happens next. “The most important advice is to be non-attached to the outcome of the date,” she says. “The thoughts we have about the date, matter. So don’t think of it as being a test or have expectations for what it could turn into.” As she explains, if you begin attaching to them on the date and focusing on the desire for a partner “we are clinging to circumstances, and no longer being our authentic selves.” While it can feel counterproductive in the moment, by letting go of what the date “means” and just enjoying it for what it is, you’ll actually get more out of the date, and increase your chances of getting a second one by letting your true amazing self shine through.

Ultimately, isn’t that the whole point? It’s so easy for us to get lost in all the nervousness and anticipation. The point of a first date is just to meet someone and see what happens, not to get too far ahead of ourselves. But sometimes you just can't help it, and in that case, Townsend leaves us with one last bit of advice. “It’s OK to be nervous!" she says. "Validate your uneasy feelings to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. The more you acknowledge your emotions around dating, the more present and relaxed you will be.”

