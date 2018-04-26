Packing for a trip can be daunting. On the one hand, you want to avoid packing too much. On the other hand, you want to be prepared for every single scenario. It can be absolutely overwhelming to cram everything you need into a bag for the duration of your trip, and the absolute last thing you want to do is overpack. In the end, overpacking can really put a damper on your trip. Don't worry, though. It's not too late for over-packers to learn how to pack light.

Travel is so much fun, but sometimes preparing for a trip can be so stressful. After all, where do you even start? What if it rains? What if it snows? What should you leave behind? How many pair of shoes should you bring? Should you bring a backpack or a suitcase? What if you need everything in your closet? There are so many questions and "what if's." Sometimes it feels safer to bring all of the things, but that couldn't be further from the truth. There's nothing like arriving at your destination to discover you brought way too many things. Overpacking can leave you feeling weighed down, and that's the exact feeling you want to avoid when you're traveling.

1 Use Packing Cubes ebagsdotcom on YouTube Packing cubes make your life so much easier. Not only will they keep your luggage super organized, but they'll also compress all of your clothes. You won't have to worry about sifting piles of clothing. Pack all of your tops into one cube and all of your pants into another cube. Your clothes will be tightly packed together, as opposed to floating around freely in your bag.

2 Minimize Your Toiletries Suzanne Clements/stocksy You might not want to bring your entire makeup collection if you're packing for a three-day trip. Consider consolidating your makeup choices down to your absolute favorites. Transfer your holy-grail shampoo and lotions bottles into smaller airplane-ready containers, or you can purchase travel-size toiletries to use for the duration of your trip.

3 Plan Your Outfits Ahead Of Time bonninstudio/stocksy I get it. It can be so tempting to dump your whole closet into your suitcase. Before you bring everything you own, try to remember that you will only be away for a certain amount of days. Think of ways that you can maximize your clothes and plan your outfits ahead of time. Try to make sure every piece of clothing you bring matches with something else in your bag. Consider color coordinating all of your clothes so that you can mix and match different pieces. Planning your outfits before you leave will prevent you from bringing things that you won't wear.

4 Wear Your Heaviest Items ehildalgophoto/stocksy You may be tempted to pack your hiking boots in your bag for your flight, but you may want to reconsider this before checking your luggage. Heavier items like jackets and boots will only weigh your bag down. This might cause your bag to exceed the luggage weight limit, so consider wearing them and layering up on the flight.

5 Take Advantage Of Technology preappy/stocksy It's 2018, so you don't need to pack four heavy books in your bag. Consider downloading an E-book app to save space and weight in your bag. Your phone or tablet can double as a camera, book, video recorder, MP3 player, alarm clock, health tracker, note pad, agenda, map and so much more. Just don't forget to bring your charging port!