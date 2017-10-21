How To Order The Franken Frappuccino From Starbucks' Spooky Secret Menu
Halloween is right around the corner, and that means it's time for everything in your life to get a little bit spookier. Hocus Pocus needs to be booted up, candy corn must be bought in bulk, and your regular ol' coffee run should probably get a frighteningly tasty twist. There's a few Halloween-inspired drinks on Starbucks' secret menu and they look like all kinds of delicious. Before we get into them, let's talk about how to order the "Franken Frappuccino" from Starbucks' Secret Menu.
In case this whole "Starbucks Secret Menu" thing is totally unbeknownst to you — here's the run down.
There's actually a whole slew of drinks you can order from your barista that aren't on the menu. Among them: Candy Cane Frappuccino, Butterbeer Frappuccino, Raspberry Cheesecake Mocha Frappuccino, Chocolate Pumpkin Latte, and so many others. I bet the usual black coffee, no milk, no sugar, is seeimg pretty boring right now.
Now, if you have a hankering for something a little more dangerous and Halloween-y, the Franken Frappuccino is definitely the way to go. Order it by asking for a Green Tea Frappuccino with peppermint syrup, white chocolate sauce, java chips, whipped cream, and mocha drizzle.
Just look at the results. So green, so tasty looking, so perfect for accompanying that 1,000th viewing of Hocus Pocus.
Mmmmmm!!! Pequeños placeres de la vida... Disfrutar un #FrankenFrappuccino en @StarbucksMex @Parques_Polanco 😋😋😋👍#LaLluviaQué? 😜 pic.twitter.com/P17rEw7M8b— Lore 🎥🎬🎭🌈🎶🎵 (@PPG77) November 3, 2016
Quiero ir por mi #frankenfrappuccino contigooo 🎃👅 pic.twitter.com/lT8JFaeDNe— B. (@betsaidabh) October 31, 2016
Soy víctima de mi propia carrera #MKT #Franken#frappuccino (@ Starbucks) https://t.co/QgQITKm8T9 pic.twitter.com/i4QQqzFKBC— Rox Ibba (@Roox_Ibba) October 29, 2016
If green drinks aren't exactly your thing, there's plenty of other Halloween drinks on the secret menu.
According to Bustle, there's also the Dirty Werewolf, which is an amped up coffee drink packed with plenty of energy. Ask your barista for a Chai Frappuccino with two shots of espresso, one pump of cinnamon dulce syrup, whipped cream, and cinnamon.
Prepare to feel extra bouncy after that one.
If you're looking for something a little less coffee, and a little more fruity, go with the Wired Zombie. Order either the Strawberry Acai or Cool Lime refresher, and ask to add in light lemonade. Then, add one dollop of matcha powder, classic syrup, and raspberry syrup.
It'll look something like this:
Get into the #Halloween spirit with Starbucks Wired Zombie! #StarbucksSecretMenu— StarbucksSecret Menu (@StarbucksMenu) October 25, 2015
Recipe: https://t.co/88OHPgcWUB pic.twitter.com/geBTbeDq4s
You'll feel something like this:
While we're on the topic of the undead, there's also a drink called a Zombie Frappuccino that'll soon be up for grabs. Apparently, this one will be available at Starbucks from Thursday, Oct. 26 to Tuesday, Oct. 31. It's rumored to be a cream-based drink with green caramel apple powder and pink powder. The order will be topped off with pink whipped cream and pink mocha drizzle, to represent brains (natch).
As intriguing as that all sounds, Starbucks baristas are already dreading the whole thing.
The Zombie Frappuccino will simply be the end of me. #baristaproblems— Keesha (@keeeshafb) October 11, 2017
PLEASE do not make me make u a zombie frappuccino pink mocha drizzle isn’t even a thing— reagan 👑 (@thatsoreagan_) October 16, 2017
The drink is kind of reminiscent of the Unicorn Frappuccino, which caused a whole lot of heartache and irritation among Starbucks employees.
In a since-deleted viral video rant, Starbucks barista Braden Burson railed against the colorful drink, saying how difficult it is to make. He explained,
Employees also took to Reedit to gripe about the insanely complicated drink.
One wrote,
Another added,
Let that serve as a PSA for all of your Halloween drink-ordering needs. No matter how cool the drink sounds, try to order the least complicated concotion. Oh, and also never, ever say the words "Unicorn Frappuccino" to your barista.