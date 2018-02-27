When it comes to love, they say "when you know, you know." But what if you think you know, but you're only, like, 98 percent sure? (Yes, Virgos, I am mostly talking to you, and I can say that because I am one — big time. Just ask my poor partner.) That moment of clarity looks and feels a little different for everyone, but there are some ways that your astrological sign can give you clues as to how to know if you've found the one.

For some people, falling for someone truly compatible will feel like slipping into a warm, soothing bath of security and comfort. For other folks, you'll know you found the one when your heart starts racing and the world is suddenly full of new possibilities and excitement. And of course, there are plenty of ways of knowing that fall somewhere in between those. So, yeah, as you can imagine, things can get really confusing, to say the least. That's why it's so nice to have a little guidance, so you can be sure or at least weed out the potential partners who just aren't the right fit. Here's what you will likely feel when you've found the one, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): You Actually Want To Settle Down (A Little Bit)

Aries, your sense of adventure and thirst for new, exciting experiences makes you a fantastic partner. But that same craving that makes you so exciting can also make it hard for you to settle down. You know you've finally found a true parter when you actually want to commit and you don't feel boxed in.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): You Feel Totally Safe And Secure

There is no more loyal lover than you are, Taurus, and you expect the same commitment in return — sometimes to a fault. Yes, Taurus girls are known for being a little on the jealous side (OK, a lot on the jealous side), which is why you know you’ve found the one when all that jealousy melts away, leaving nothing but feelings of safety, security, and love behind.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): You Feel Like You Can Be Totally Yourself

The duality of a Gemini's nature makes you a complex and fascinating person, but it can also make it a little trickier for you to find the right romantic fit. Partners don’t just have to love one side of you, but two. You know you’ve really found the one when you can fully be yourself with someone, and you feel secure, accepted, and loved while doing so.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): You Trust Your Partner Wholeheartedly

It can be hard for you to come completely out of your shell, Cancer. Even when you feel comfortable with someone, you often keep a part of yourself tucked away safely. However, when your partner sticks around long enough to do the hard, but worthwhile, work to earn your trust, you will come out of your shell and feel the love.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): You Feel Like Your Partner Is Worth Compromising For

A powerful Leo is most comfortable leading the pride, even though that's a lot of pressure and weight to bear all on your own. So when you find the right one, you’ll finally be willing to let them lead from time to time and maybe even — gasp — make the occasional compromise for them. But most importantly, you trust compromising with this person because they never try to force you to relinquish control. They make it clear they are happy just to be your equal.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): You Stop Second-Guessing The Relationship

Virgo, you have a tendency to spend a lot more time in your head than in your heart. It’s hard for you to really give yourself over to a relationship when you can’t stop stressing over every tiny detail. You'll know when you've found the one when that cycle of overanalyzing and doubt finally slows to a much-needed stop.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22): You’re Willing To Clear Your Calendar For Your SO — But You Don’t Have To

Libras are the ultimate social butterfly. You have loads of friends and likely a social engagement planned for every night. With a life so full, it’s hard to make room for a committed relationship — especially when it infringes on your friend time. You know you’ve found the one when you realize the person you most want to spend all your time with is your bae. You would be willing to compromise your precious me time for them. Fortunately, though, they don’t expect that of you. They appreciate you for who you are and are happy to go along for the ride.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): You Can Be Emotionally Vulnerable With Your Partner

Scorpios are fierce. You are strong, powerful, and passionate. But you are also secretly vulnerable deep down inside your scorpion shell. While you often have no trouble connecting with someone physically, it takes a special person to make you want to open up your emotional side. You’ll know you’ve found the one when you actually want to lay your heart bare to your partner.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): You Feel Free To Be Serious With Your Person

Everyone is drawn to happy-go-lucky Sagittarius because you always lighten the mood and bring up everyone's spirits. That means you always get invited to the party, which is great, but it also means you never feel like you can just take a breath and let that positivity slip for a second. You’ll know you’ve found the one when you finally feel you can get serious from time to time and let the facade of the always upbeat, joke-cracking Sag slip away when you need to.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): You Feel Like Your Partner Really "Gets" You

There’s no one quite as unique as a Capricorn, which makes you incredibly special in more ways than one — but it can also make you feel like you’re on a different wavelength from the rest of the world. It can take a lot of work to feel like you’re being heard when you often feel like you’re speaking another language. You’ll know you’ve found the one when you feel like you no longer struggle to be understood. You share the same love language, goals, and passions, and your partner appreciates you for the special unicorn that you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): You Feel Your Partner Brings Out Your Inner Warm And Loving Heart

Despite being a humanitarian, it can sometimes be hard for you to show your warm and loving side on a one-on-one basis, Aquarius. You have a reputation for seeming a bit cold sometimes, but that’s only because you’re hiding that warm heart deep below the surface. You know you’ve found the one when you feel there is no hope of hiding your soft and fuzzy side anymore. You feel so safe and loved, and in return, you want to let it shine.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20): You Feel Inspired And Excited Every Time Your Partner Is Around

Pisces are all heart, and you might think that means you fall in love easily, but not necessarily. If anything, you fall into infatuation easily, and you're out of it just as quickly. To truly catch your heart, your "one" must be someone who really captures your imagination. You’ll know you’ve found this person when they somehow manage to make the world feel even more full of possibility. This person inspires you, and you are just filled with excitement at the thought of spending time with them.

