You might have heard that your favorite Seattle-founded coffee chain is bringing back their famed famed S'mores Frappuccino and celebrating it's return via a slew of ace giveaways, including a delicious beauty product. If you've been wondering exactly how to get Starbucks' S’mores Sip Lip Kit, you're in luck. You can read on below for detailed instructions on exactly how to score the mouthwatering set, and seeing as you'll need to take action within the next two days in order to be eligible to win it you'll want to get to entering ASAP.

On Monday, Starbucks revealed the revival of their S'mores Frappuccino via a post on Instagram. "🔥 S'MORES RETURNS APRIL 30! 🔥 Tag your epic reunion* with #SmoresLifeContest for a chance to win ALL of the prizes on our ✨ S’mores Life Highlight. ✨," read the caption. That's right, all you need to do in order to be entered to win the lip kit is post a photo of yourself alongside the whipped cream-topped drink (you know you want one) and tag it with #SmoresLifeContest. As reported by Allure, the contest runs from now through May 3, so get to slurping and snapping because this is a giveaway you don't want to miss out on!

The lip kit includes four liquid shades boasting names that will make you hungry AF. There's Chocolicious Bliss, a dark brown; Marshmallow Glow, a clear with a silvery sheen; Graham Glam, a peachy nude; and, Campfire Spark, a gold-flecked purplish brown. Chocolicious Bliss is a long-wearing matte, while the other three are glossy topcoats. They're the perfect recipe for an array of gorgeous pouts, and all boast a rich s'mores scent to boot.

Are you stoked about entering the contest? Just wait until you hear what else it includes. Along with the lip kit, the 10 grand prize winners will also score a Starbucks gift card valued at $500 as well as a Starbucks branded hat, two tank tops, and a tote bag. Yes, for real! That gift card would allow you to drink a latte for free for the next 100-plus days and you could do it in true coffee nerd style by wearing your new merch. See what I meant when I said this giveaway was major?

Starbucks' S'Mores Lip Kit comes on the heels of Dunkin Donuts' Munchkin-themed lip balms, which were released last week. They're shaped like your favorite little donut holes and come two per box, and unlike Starbucks' beauty offerings, you can buy them at any Dunkin Donuts stores while supplies last. If you've ever wished you could glaze your lips in the same sugary scent that makes Dunkin's sweets so finger licking good, your dreams have officially been answered.

I'm not quite sure why there's a current obsession with chain coffee shop-branded beauty products, but I am so here for it. Maybe Cha Cha Matcha will be next to drop some ace beauty products that will make everyone go green with envy? A girl can dream.