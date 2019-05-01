One of the trickiest parts about meeting a potential bae IRL is figuring out how to ask for their number without seeming like a total creep. For those of us that live in big cities, making connections in passing can be extra tough because so many of us have on our I'm on my somewhere and don't want to be bothered armor. Or worse, we're so glued to our phones that interacting with an actual human who we don't already know feels too bizarre to handle. Figuring out how to get someone's number the right way is probably going to depend on the specific circumstance. That's why having a few different approaches up your sleeve is key.

After all, the thought of missing out on the bae of your dreams just because you couldn't come up with a strategy to get their number is a huge bummer. Luckily, flirting your way into their contacts doesn't have to be as complicated as you might think. In the end, if someone thinks you're the type of person they'd be interested in seeing again, they're probably not going to say no. And if they do, it's important to be gracious, back off, and not dwell on it too much. So, here are some ways Redditors have asked someone for their number.

1. Start with some small talk. Giphy Just do it. Chit chat a little, if you or he/she have to get somewhere, say that you'd like to talk again sometime, ask for number. The great thing about straight up asking for someone's number during the day is that it seems like a lot of people aren't ballsy enough to do it these days. It sets you apart and it's endearing, so don't worry about being nervous or bumbling. — u/ToastedWonder Say something like, "You seem like a really interesting person, so I thought I would say, 'Hello.' My name is..." Then, start conversing. Ask questions. Answer questions. Hold up your side of the conversation. It is almost guaranteed to go somewhere if there is any spark of mutual interest. — u/phydeauxfromubuntu

2. Talk about doing something together in the future. Giphy Usually when flirting I throw in a lot of future projections, and if/when [they] responds favorably, I follow up with "yeah that sounds awesome! Let me get your number so we can make it happen." and pull out my phone. Real low pressure/natural type of thing. — u/CuilRunnings

3. Try being direct. Giphy Last girl that hit on me, just walked up and gave me her # and said "call me some time". That worked out pretty well. — u/TheOkapi Waitress said to me "You should give me your # sometime." I did. We are now married. — u/diegojones4

4. Give them your number. Giphy You don't ask, you give yours to them. — u/Chelseaqix I had a really hot waiter and wrote on the receipt that he had a lovely facial structure and is love to draw him some time. Left him my number and he texted me the next day. — u/FifthCookiesFiance

5. Try to make a genuine connection. Giphy Being an introverted person that doesn't date often, I'd say just genuinely relate to me and then just ask about meeting up again some time. — u/Just_in78