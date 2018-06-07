You have probably heard by now that 157 brand spankin' new Unicode emojis were announced on Tuesday, June 5. You have also probably noticed that you don't have them on your phone yet... that is, unless you have an Android. Android users have a different set of new emojis that were released on June 6, and they're pretty similar to Unicode's. That's right, certain Android users can already send the highly anticipated redhead emoji. Jealous much? I know I am. If you're an eager Android user, here's how to get Google's emoji's for Android Beta.

Google wasted no time incorporating the new emojis into its beta software, which include characters like redheads, curly hair, bagels, gender neutral families, cupcakes, and others. The update was made available to beta participants on Wednesday, June 6. Color me impressed. If you have an Android phone, but still do not see the latest round of emojis in your keyboard, there are a few steps you need to take. First, you will need to opt-in to Android Beta release program. Not familiar? This can be done through your current Google account. In order to participate in the program and test out the new emojis, you must have an eligible Android mobile device.

Google

When signed into your Google account, navigate to Settings > Accounts > Google to see if your device is eligible. From there, you should be able to select your device and install the beta software on your phone. Just remember to back up your phone before you begin downloading the beta software just in case something goes awry.

The Beta Program allows Android users to try out new features and provide feedback to the platform so that developers can make any necessary fixes and adjustments to the software. Basically, this is just a trial run of the 157 new emojis for Android users, so you should know that some of the features may be missing or not run the way they should, according to Google. Because of this, Google may revise these emojis, based on user feedback, before the official launch of the next version of Android later this summer. As someone who does not have an Android, I'm mildly jealous, because I can't wait to send the redheaded emoji to my favorite redhead.

In addition to the male and female redheaded emojis you already know and love, the Google beta emojis also include gender-neutral designs like the family, the couple with the heart, and more than 150 other digital expressions (bagels, llamas, oh my!). While changes may still be ahead, this is exciting news for Android users, even if it's just a trial run.

Google

I don't know about you, but I am pretty envious of Android users right now. I've been anticipating the debut of these little icons for quite some time. Now that Google's version of the new emojis are official available to the public, I am eager for my phone's developer to integrate the Unicode 11.0 emojis into the next software update. If you're like me, and wondering when the new emojis are going to make their way to your mobile device, all I can say is sit tight and be patient. Developers like Microsoft and Apple release emojis updates at a different times throughout the year, and it is usually part of a major software update.

I know the emojis are coming my way eventually, so I won't hold my breath. But I may have to go track down a friend with an Android device so that I, too, can preview these awesome new additions.