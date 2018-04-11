Calling all coffee lovers: I have a wallet-friendly deal that’ll perk you right up. Wawa, a convenience store chain with locations up and down the East Coast, is celebrating its anniversary by pouring free coffee to customers on Thursday, April 12. If you are like me, you’ll never miss a freebie opportunity (especially when it contains caffeine). Do yourself a favor a save a few bucks on your daily coffee run. If you're wondering how you can get free coffee at Wawa, I have the details.

The year's annual tradition, known as Wawa Day, marks the company’s 54th year in business. What better way to give back to loyal customers than with a freshly-brewed cup of joe? I know I can't think of one. This is not just a small pour, either — it’s truly a size worth stopping for. Customers can choose from the following sizes while filling up at the self-serve coffee counter: 12 ounces, 16 ounces, 20 ounces, and 24 ounces. This freebie is available all day long at Wawa stores throughout the U.S. including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington D.C.

If you’ve ever had Wawa’s coffee before, you know it’s an instant mood booster. This could be why the gas station chain is expecting to pass out more than 2 million free cups of coffee on Wawa Day while supplies last.

“Wawa Day is a great day for us to all pause and thank the millions of customers we’ve served over the past 54 years who have made us an integral part of the communities we serve,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO, in a press release.

If you’ve never had Wawa coffee before and the idea of a gas station brew doesn’t sound appealing to you, you may want to give it a second thought. The privately-held company is a well-known mecca for gourmet gas station food and drinks. Just take a look at their seven self-serve coffee selections that are included in their free coffee giveaway.

For starters, their mild roasts offer a robust lineup of five different blends including regular, decaf, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, as well as a 100 percent Tanzania roast that's a part of the Wawa Reserve Limited Edition collection. I think I'll be trying that last one as it touts notes of grapes, cocoa, and offers a wine-like finish. The other roasts include a medium 100 percent Colombian blend that offers a sweet, smooth and flavorful taste, as well as a bold Cuban roast with smooth and smoky flavors. These aren't your average run-of-the-mill gas station coffee brews — they're fancy.

In addition to free coffee, the store will be celebrate it’s 54th year in business with photos of loyal patrons dubbed as "Day Brighteners," according to a press release. These in-store digital tributes will honors and recognize the convenience store’s impact in the community and its special relationship with customers. So if you frequent your local Wawa, you might just see your smiling face displayed around the store when you stroll in for your morning coffee on Wawa Day.

We should note that customers will be limited to just one complimentary cup of coffee during the celebratory day, so why not go big or go home with the 24-ounce size? Let your cup runneth over with the caffeinated goodness, because everything tastes better when it’s free. If you don’t live near a Wawa, or can’t make it to one in time for Wawa Day, sit tight because more good food and drink freebies will be released just in time for the 2018 Tax Day on Tuesday, April 17.