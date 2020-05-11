Name something more beautiful than when two of your favorite worlds collide. I'll wait. Not convinced? Peep this collaboration between e.l.f. Cosmetics and Chipotle, and then get back to me. The astonishingly affordable makeup brand and the fast food chain have teamed up to give fans of both the ultimate creation: the e.l.f. Cosmetics x Chipotle Beauty Kit, which includes 10 of e.l.f.'s most coveted products and a $15 Chipotle gift card. Was that a single tear of happiness that just rolled down my cheek, you ask? Yes, reader, it was.

Launching on May 14, this limited-edition kit includes tons of fan-favorites: There's e.l.f's Lip Exfoliator in "Brown Sugar" ($4, e.l.f. Cosmetics), which makes your lips as smooth as Chipotle's queso blanco. Then, there's the brand's truly iconic Matte Putty Primer ($8, e.l.f. Cosmetics) — it'll make your pores disappear faster than I can make a burrito bowl disappear, which, admittedly, is alarmingly fast. The Bite-Size Eyeshadow in “Cream and Sugar” ($3, e.l.f. Cosmetics) includes four warm shades that'll make your eyes look like a toasty, steaming burrito, while the Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow in "Bling Bling" ($5, e.l.f Cosmetics) will be the extra pop on top (kind of like your guac).

Naturally, the Primer Infused Blush in "Always Fiery" ($6, e.l.f. Cosmetics) will give your cheeks the flush of color you get after you scarf down a biiiiiiig plate of chips and guac. And, of course, combine the Liquid Matte Lipstick in "Red Vixen" ($6, e.l.f. Cosmetics) and the Lip Lacquer in “Bubbles” ($3, e.l.f. Cosmetics), and you'll look hot. Point blank. Leaving no part of the full Chipotle experience behind, e.l.f even included some reusable beauty utensils — the Fluffy Eye Blender Brush ($4, e.l.f. Cosmetics) and the Blush Brush ($4, e.l.f. Cosmetics) — for endless ~lewks~. I am not only in desperate need of this kit, but I am also ravenously hungry for Chipotle now.

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

So, when e.l.f. says limited edition, they mean it. The brand is only making 100 kits total, and each will include a $15 Chipotle gift card. (I know, I know. I, too, would like a side of Chipotle gift cards with all my beauty purchases, but we can't have it all.) That said, you better set your alarm, save your shipping information, and type like your life depends on it come Thursday, May 14. Do it for the Matte Putty Primer. Do it for the Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow. Do it for the Chipotle in your near future.

The e.l.f. Cosmetics x Chipotle Beauty Kit will retail for $54 on the e.l.f. Cosmetics website. Even better, you can enter the code ELFXCHIPOTLE at checkout for a 25% discount on select beauty products. (Yes, this includes the kit.) Just remember, this kit is like guac. It may be extra, but you're gonna feel pretty damn good once you have it.