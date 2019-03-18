I spend so much money at stores like Sephora that if you were to read aloud a list of my recent credit card purchases, someone nearby might think you were listening to a beauty Youtuber introducing products in a haul video. I can't be helped! I've joked for ages that I might as well have a makeup-only credit card, and now that such a thing actually exists, I'm on a mission to figure out how to get a Sephora credit card for myself. Lucky, snagging one isn't that difficult — not nearly as difficult as explaining to friends why I have no brunch money because I spent in on palettes instead, right? If you know, you know, but I digress: The point I'm getting at here is that Sephora credit cards are now a very real thing, and for the first time, my excess beauty shopping feels justifiable.

Per Allure, Sephora recently announced in a press release that they'd be launching a Sephora Credit Card, a Sephora Visa Credit Card, and a Sephora Visa Signature Credit Card in spring 2019, so if you thought your VIB Beauty Insider status had already reached the tippy top, consider this a way to up your perks, as there will be benefits in addition to current Beauty Insider rewards. And while a credit card can seem daunting for those of us who often opt for cash or debit, the Sephora team insists it's been crafted with customers in mind. "The launch of the Sephora Credit Card exemplifies Sephora’s loyalty philosophy in every sense," said Andrea Zaretsky, Senior VP of Customer Relations Management and Loyalty at Sephora, in the company statement. "It considers all the most-loved aspects of Sephora — the amazing product, services, experiences and personalization — taking our client experience to the next level through special access, rewards and perks," Zaretsky declared.

OMG, sign me up. I didn't know I needed this, but now I'm certain that I do:

Not to go all Mom Mode on you, but comitting to a credit card is a major decision, so it is important to weigh the pros and cons, even if the thought of a Sephora card gives you goosebumps, because honestly, same. Sephora claims registering for and using their credit cards will allow shoppers to reap benefits in addition to any current Beauty Insider Program rewards, so to be clear, if you'd rather pass, your VIB membership won't be any less fabulous. That said, if you are already putting major Sephora shopping sprees on your current credit card, opening a Sephora card could be more beneficial for you in the long run. Out of the three kinds of cards mentioned in the press release (Sephora Credit Card, Sephora Visa Credit Card, and Sephora Visa Signature Credit Card, to refresh your memory!), shoppers who opt for the Sephora Visa Signature Credit Card will also be privy to Visa Signature Benefits, per Allure, which aren't beauty-related in the slightest but are still good premium rewards to have access to, so consider them a huge bonus.

Me, ready to swipe my Sephora credit card and stock up on makeup and perks:

Sephora hasn't given us a hard launch date beyond mentions of spring 2019, but they did say the cards will hit a select few stores before coming to all United States locations as well as the Sephora site within the following months. Fingers crossed my local Sephora is one of the first with cards, because your girl is definitely prepared to swipe her heart out, no regrets.