Growing up, my mom was very dedicated to maintaining my side part. Perhaps too dedicated. In recent years, I've struggled to switch my part over, and it wasn't always an easy or fun process, but I finally did it, dent- and bump-free. If the recent news of Gen Z declaring side parts dead and gone made you panic-switch to a middle part, only to find your hair doesn't agree with such a swift change, you don't have to suffer like I did. I tapped a few key hair experts for advice on how best to get a middle part, and their advice will make the transition so much easier.

To start, Tina Malhotra, a hairstylist at Mia Wagner Studio in New York City, recommends you start by figuring out where your middle part should lay — because, yes, there are several layers of middle parts. This will work best on wet hair with a tail comb, like The Hair Edit's Section and Style Comb ($4, Ulta Beauty). "Drag the comb from the beginning of the part at forehead all the way to the top of the scalp, and allow the hair to fall into place naturally," Malhotra tells Elite Daily. "Don’t fight the cowlicks. Finding your ideal 'center part' may result in something slightly off center, as all scalps are not created equal."

Once you find your part, you can either let your hair dry naturally or blow dry it into place. In order to avoid that new-part-bump, Paula Pedersen, a stylist at Boho Hair Salon, says to use non-crease clips, like Glow Recipe's Pink Hair Clips ($10, Glow Recipe), right at the top of your head near your part to really hold it in place. However, if you're all about blow-drying, Pedersen says to use a round brush like T3's Volume Round Brush ($35, Urban Outfitters) for best, most even results. She says the heat will help with smoothing down any possible creasing that could happen.

Once you've found and started your middle part, Pedersen says it'll take about a month for your hair to begin falling into it naturally. Yes, that means you just have to live with it for a little, in all its potential unevenness. Rather than using hairspray that can leave your hair feeling crunchy, Pedersen suggests using a dry shampoo like Floof Dry Shampoo ($14, Billie) to keep your texture and hold your middle part in place.

Middle parts are all the rage right now, and if you, too, have been a lifelong side parter, switching to a center part is an easy way to your look sans a cut or color appointment. And, if your life is anything like mine during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, let's be real: You definitely have the time on your hands.