Just days ago, Fenty Beauty kicked off their 12 Days of Christmas and since then, they've been making it rain so many giveaways and surprises, it has beauty junkies everywhere reaching for an umbrella (ella, ella, aye!). But on Friday, Dec. 14, a major surprise was revealed on their Instagram, and it's the best one yet! Whether you're still filling out your holiday wishlists or if, even after Christmas shopping, you still got more money to spend on yourself, you'll want to cop Fenty Beauty's "Rihanna Mystery Surprise" bundle STAT.

Back in October 2018, the brand revealed their holiday collection, Chill Owt, a sparkly, frosty lineup of Fenty faves, which fans lusted after long before it launched and are still lusting after it well after its release. The collection included the Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette (Fenty's first-ever highlighter palette) and the Metallic Eye + Lip Crayon Sets (crayons that can be used on eyes and lips), among other items.

Now, Fenty is not only packaging two fan-favorites from the collection into one gift-able set, called "Rihanna's Mystery Surprise" ($93, Fenty Beauty) bundle, but they all also come with a mystery surprise gift when you order on Fenty's Website — and it's not even your birthday. Read on for a peek at the gift set that will make you shine bright like a diamond, and the different surprise items you can expect to uncover if you order one for yourself.

The gift set includes the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Palette and your choice of one Metallic Eye + Lip Crayon three-piece Set. You pick between the shades, Icy Look Essentials (silver, icy blue, and shimmery purple), Warm Look Essentials (gold, rose gold, and bronze), and Fiery Look Essentials (metallic red, gold, and bronze). But here's where things get even better: When you receive your order, you'll find something totally unexpected in your package. Every order will come with one of the following items:

A Fenty Beauty Drawstring Bag

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

A Holographic Fenty Beauty Clutch

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

A Fenty Beauty Makeup Bag

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Or, An Actual Signed-By-Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Palette

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Yup, you read that correctly! If you're one of 20 lucky buyers, you could actually unwrap a Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Palette that has been signed by Rihanna herself. Don't believe me? I get it! But the brand even posted a video of her super recognizable hand on their Instagram signing one of the 20 with the caption, "Recognize this hand?! 😱 @badgalriri has hand-signed 20 #KILLAWATTFOILPALETTES and you could get one‼️‼️ When you shop “Rihanna’s Mystery Surprise” Bundles you get our #KILLAWATTFOILPALETTE, your choice of #FROSTMONEY, #FROSTBUNNY, or #FROSTHUNNY eye + lip crayons, and one of these mystery gifts: an autographed palette, a #FENTYBEAUTY drawstring bag, a holographic clutch, OR a makeup bag!! Available ONLY at fentybeauty.com. What will you get??"

The only drawback (if you can call it that) to receiving the signed palette means you'll obviously have to buy a second one, because there's no way you're going to dip a brush into the one signed by the one and only. Whether you want this set for yourself or for another Fenty fan, you'll want to act fast, because these mystery gifts are super limited edition, and I'll bet they're going to sell out as fast as lightning.