How To Get $44 JetBlue Flights During "Get The Fall Rolling" Flash Sale For A Cheap Trip

Have you caught the travel bug this fall but don't want to spend a fortune on airfare? Well, lucky for you, JetBlue is bringing back its amazing two-day flash sale just in time for the leaves to turn colors. But unlike previous sales, the "Get The Fall Rolling" sale promises customers $44 tickets each way. Now that I've sparked your travel interest, you're probably wondering how to get $44 JetBlue flights during its flash sale — and I have the answers.

To take advantage of JetBlue's newest flash sale, you'll have to purchase a ticket between Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 at midnight. The flights you buy will have to be between Oct. 17 and Dec. 14. But of course, when it comes to these sales, there are always blackout dates. Blackout dates for the "Get The Fall Rolling" flash sale include Thanksgiving and Nov. 7 through Nov. 13 in select airports.

Travel and Leisure reports the cheapest flights you can get on the sale are from Long Beach, California, to San Francisco, and from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Chicago. Both trips are $44 one way. That's not a bad price to get to know a new city, or of course, to visit a city you love.

The doggo in the GIF above totally embodies how I feel about those extremely cheap flights. With this sale, travelers can visit many different cities and countries, including New York, Miami, San Francisco, Cancun, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia.

Just a few weeks ago, JetBlue had yet another flash sale named "A Latte Travel For A Latte Less," and customers could travel to similar destinations, but the cheapest flights in that sale were as low as $39. Now, these flash sales are great, but they aren't the only way to score cheap flights.

When booking a vacation, you might come across a flight that seems way too good to be true. If this happens, be aware, because the flight you are looking to purchase might just be a mistake fare. A mistake fare, or an error fare, is when a mistake in decimal placement, conversion, or data entry occurs, resulting in an extremely cheap ticket.

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is, and the flight you so happily purchased might end up being canceled — or worse, the flight price might get ridiculously hiked up. To avoid this, try using apps or sites like Scott’s Cheap Flights, Thrifty Traveler, or Airfare Spot. The sites and apps work over time to weed out mistake fares and let you enjoy some piece of mind.

The only time a mistake fare might end on a happy note is if you purchased it directly from the airline (and not from a third-party site). Airlines try their hardest to keep customers happy, so more often than not, they will either honor your original price or come as close to it as possible. The best way to get a flight to honor your OG price is to wait until you have been issued a ticket.

If airlines are too much of a hassle for you, you can always opt for a relaxing train ride on one of Amtrak's Great Dome Cars. These vintage train cars were built in 1955 and offer a unique experience to travelers.

Those interested in seeing the changing leaves while traveling can choose from two different routes. The Downeaster route travels from New England and makes stops at Brunswick, Maine, Portland, Maine, and Boston, Massachusetts. Or, you can opt for the Adirondack route, which travels from New York City to Albany, and eventually Quebec.

So many travel options for fall! Where will you go?

