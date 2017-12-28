How To Find Someone To Date During Cuffing Season With These Last-Minute Tips

Believe it or not, it's almost New Year's Eve. The temperature is dropping and time is running out to find someone to date during cuffing season. If you haven't snagged someone to keep you warm this winter, don't panic just yet. As someone who loves to leave things to the last minute, I completely understand. Maybe you have been putting it off, or perhaps you just haven't met someone worthy of sharing your bed. Whatever the reason, you're almost down to the wire. Luckily, I've got five tips for finding a seasonal bae at the last minute.

Swiping aimlessly on dating apps might pass the time, but it probably won't help you shack up right away. The ideal cuffing-season partner has to be carefully selected. You want someone who is reliable — a person you know you can count on to supply great sex and a Netflix password. The two of you should get along, because you'll be spending a lot of time together. But you don't want to be so compatible that you end up posting the same ice skating selfie to your respective Instagrams. [I like the joke, but it doesn't feel the most realistic to me, just because people who have been dating for a few weeks probably aren't at the Instagram-official stage yet. Want to swap in another joke?] Of course, you did cut it pretty close, so you also can't be too picky. Here's what you need to do.

1. Be a yes (wo)man.

Make like Jim Carrey [in which movie?] and say yes to every opportunity. If someone you've been talking to on a dating app asks you out on a first date, agree. When your coworker wants to grab drinks after work, go. Blind date? Party? Speed dating? Yes, yes, and yes. Think of every event as a chance to meet someone. Get out of your comfort zone. Talk to strangers at bars, and flirt with familiar faces at coffee shops. You never know who you might click with.

2. Know what you want.

Before you start any sort of relationship, you should know what you want. Consider what you're trying to get out of cuffing season. Whether you're only looking for consistent company and the comfort of a regular hookup until the snow melts, or you'd prefer for your relationship to keep blooming in the spring, you need to be able to express that. Have a plan for what you want to happen, and make sure you've made your desires and intentions clear to the other person. You don't necessarily need to DTR on the first date, but you and your partner should discuss what you're each looking for, to ensure you're both on the same page.

3. Pay attention to what's in front of you.

You may think you have no viable prospects. If this is the case, take a closer look. You might be missing out on someone who has been there all along. A seemingly-platonic friend can actually make the best cuffing-season match. Already knowing the person means you're guaranteed to have fun. If there is also mutual attraction, why not give it a go?

4. Take your hobbies to the next level.

Whatever you love doing, find a way to do it with other people. If you love to read before bed, go to a reading at your local bookstore. If you usually have a glass of wine with dinner, attend a wine- and cheese-tasting. Download meet-up apps and browse local Facebook events. Take a look at those flyers you always walk past at your yoga studio. By attending social events based on the activities you usually enjoy alone, you can expand your social circle and potentially meet someone great — who also happens to share your interests.

5. Put down your phone.

It's amazing what you notice when your eyes aren't glued to your phone. On the train, during class, and even at happy hour, you're probably guilty of opening a dating app instead of looking up and seeing your IRL options. The next time you get the urge to play Candy Crush, people-watch instead. You may just lock eyes with your next partner.

Cuffing season shouldn't feel like the Hunger Games. Take a breath, explore your options, and remember to be yourself. At the end of the day, cuffing season only lasts a few months anyway. The sun will be out before you know it.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!