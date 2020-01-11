Ever since Australia's fire season got off to an early start in September 2019, the country has been battling devastating bushfires across the continent. Southeastern states like New South Wales and Victoria have been hit especially hard, and firefighters are working hard to contain the blazes. These fires across Australia have destroyed thousands of homes, killed more than two dozen people and possibly one billion animals, and burned across millions of acres of land. If you are able to, you can donate to fight the Australian bushfires, because the firefighters could use your help.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, thunderstorms and rainfall brought Australian firefighters a brief reprieve as they continued fighting bushfires across the country — but it may not be for long. According to the Associated Press, hot temperatures and windy conditions are expected to return, and lightning strikes could spark additional fires. The majority of Australia's firefighters are unpaid volunteers working lengthy shifts to combat the blazes, and several of them have already died in the line of duty. The fires have been burning for so long that firefighters from California in the United States — which has seen its own fair share of fires — are among those traveling to Australia to help out.

If you've been following the news of the Australia fires and are looking for a way to help, you have a few different options. One of them, if you're financially able, is to donate to regional fire services or bushfire relief funds, in order to support the firefighters and victims on the ground. Below is a sample list of services and organizations that could definitely use your help.