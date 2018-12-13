So, you want to travel more in 2019? The truth is, your travel dreams can totally become a reality with proper planning and work. Many of us dream of traveling the world, but sometimes the idea can seem too far out of reach. Don't you have to wait until you retire? Don't you have to be a truly adventurous soul to take a solo trip? The answer to these questions is a resounding "no." You can start traveling to bucket list destinations sooner than you think, if you begin setting goals now. Here's how to create a travel vision board for 2019.

Vision boards and bucket lists have become extremely popular in recent years. It may seem too good to be true, but the reality is that goal-setting can actually help you accomplish your goals. You're much more likely to follow through on your dreams when you get them out of your head and put them on paper or a vision board. A travel vision board is simply a collection of words, photos, and wanderlust-filled stickers that represent your aspirations and goals. It will help you lay out and visualize your dreams. Your travel vision board will be your biggest source of inspiration, so it's time to get started on one.

1 Do Your Research Natalie Jeffcott/Stocksy How can you create a travel vision board if you don't have any travel goals? The first step is to start researching where you want to go, how long you want to go for, the activities you want to do, and how much everything will cost. You're much more likely to plan a trip to your dream destination if you know how much it costs and how much you need to save. Kick off your research using travel blogs, Pinterest accounts, forums, Instagram, and websites. Travel requires a lot of planning and research, so manifesting your travel dreams will, too.

2 Choose Your Medium Gillian Vann/Stocksy There are so many ways to create your travel dream board, so the medium you choose is entirely up to you. You can choose to do it old school and use a poster board. With this method, you'll need scissors, glue, and photos of your dream destination. You can either print the photos out, cut them out of magazines, or even draw your own. You can also incorporate some phrases like "adventure" or "getaway." Some things are just better when they're tangible. You can hang this up in your room above your bed, or behind your desk. Alternatively, you can create a digital vision board. The main benefit to a digital board is the fact that you can always carry it with you. You'll be able to refer to it whether you're at home, or at a coffee shop. You can use websites like Pinterest, Instagram, and Tumblr to repost a variety of travel-related images and quotes that resonate with you.