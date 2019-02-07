Another year, another birthday to celebrate. By now, you've had 24 terrific birthdays with 24 unique ways of celebrating. You've thrown yourself big parties for everyone you know, and small get-togethers with just your squad. There have also been at least a dozen birthday dinners. Basically, you've done it all, but this year, you're looking for something different. When thinking of who you want to invite to your big day, there's no one you'd rather have than just your independent, fabulous self. If that's the case, you might be wondering how to celebrate your 25th birthday alone.

A "me party" is really all you need for the perfect day. Sure, you may want another celebration with your besties, but sometimes, you just might want to have some "me time," and celebrate the day doing exactly as you please. Let everyone know you're taking it easy this year, and having some much-needed solo fun. I actually love spending time with me, myself and I. It's when I get to do everything I want to do at my own pace. It's a guarantee that my day goes exactly as I planned.

25 is a big year. You've reached your mid-20s, and are in hardcore adulting mode. For such an important year, you need the most positive and self-empowering day to celebrate, so I would suggest doing any of these 13 things if you choose to celebrate solo on your birthday.

1 Treat Yourself To A Pampering Day At The Spa bondvit/Shutterstock My friends keep talking about a Korean spa experience, but I'm always nervous about the whole getting naked in front of strangers thing. However, once you've gone, I've heard that a Korean spa day can be the most relaxing experience ever. It's the perfect thing to do alone on a special day when you're doing whatever your heart desires. Get a body scrub, sit in a sauna, and enjoy the different hot pools.

2 Rent A Beach House Right Next To The Ocean GaudiLab/Shutterstock A solo retreat is always a fun idea for your birthday. Rent out a beach house right by the ocean, so you can basically step out onto the sand. By day, you can play in the water, and by night, you can relax inside with your favorite book or movie.

3 Take A Road Trip To Explore A New Town Jacob Lund/Shutterstock I'm not shy about the fact that road trips are my favorite. Not only are they a good excuse to get out of town, but the journey of driving with the windows down and your favorite songs playing is just as much fun as the destination. For your birthday, pick a bucket list place, and have a solo road trip there. How cool will those selfies be? Happy birthday to me, guys!

4 Buy Tickets To A Show You've Been Wanting To See Stokkete/Shutterstock A solo birthday is the perfect excuse to finally get tickets to that show you've been longing to see. Without having to coordinate with anyone else, you can get the seats you want, and treat yourself to quality entertainment.

5 Go On A Shopping Spree With Your Birthday Money Dean Drobot/Shutterstock You're feeling #blessed whenever you open a birthday card and find some money inside. With any cash you receive means it's time for a little "me" shopping spree. Use your alone time to go shopping at all of your favorite stores, with only you in mind.

6 Cook Up A Birthday Meal With All Of Your Fave Recipes George Rudy/Shutterstock If you love cooking, you may enjoy a nice relaxing night at home, cooking up a birthday dinner for yourself. You can even make all of your favorite recipes. Just don't forget to treat yourself to the best dessert in the house.

7 Head To A Museum And Get Lost In The Art Iakov Filimonov/Shutterstock Museums are always a good idea for some alone adventures. They are the perfect spots to get lost in the artwork, and that's exactly what you can do on your birthday. Make it your mission to find the one piece that will be your 25th year inspo. Of course, snap the most #artsy selfies ever to post on your special day.

8 Hire A Photographer To Shoot Birthday Pics yurakrasil/Shutterstock On your birthday, do it for the 'Gram. Hire a professional photographer to shoot some amazing photos of you in your birthday dress. Then, you can post the best shot on Instagram, and caption it, "Hello 25!"

9 Have A Fur Real Fun Time At A Cat Cafe Elizaveta Galitckaia/Shutterstock If you love cats just as much as me, you'll love this idea meowy much. Find yourself a cat cafe to spend the day with furry new friends. Being alone only means more cute cuddles just for you.

10 Reserve A Table At A Fancy Restaurant Rachel Moon/Shutterstock A birthday dinner just might be one of your fave traditions, but this time, you're going solo. Treat yourself to a nice meal by reserving a table at a fancy restaurant where you can dress up in your birthday best. Wine and dine for a very unique 25th celebration.

11 Take Advantage Of The Free Things You Can Get On Your Birthday PANIGALE/Shutterstock I'm sure you've probably been getting a ton of emails letting you know about birthday freebies. Take advantage of all the gifts you can receive by making it your mission to collect as many as you can. That may mean a free coffee, gift from your favorite makeup brand, and ice cream cone. The sky can be the limit, so go for it, girl!

12 Play Hooky And Have A Netflix And Chill Day Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock Working on your birthday is just wrong. That's why if your birthday falls on a weekday, I say you should take the time off and have a staycation at home. Have some breakfast in bed, followed by Netflix and chill in a blanket fort of your own design. What's cozier than that?