How To Celebrate Winter Solstice & Own The Night

Those night owls are coming out of the woodwork, because the shortest day of the year is approaching. The winter solstice is the one day of the year when there will be more dark hours than light. So, you're probably asking yourself questions about how to celebrate the winter solstice so that you're not finding a corner to sulk in and shun winter in general.

The winter solstice is on Thursday, Dec. 21 this year, and if you are a fiend for the night, it doesn't bother you at all that the light will be gone sooner than usual. Now, as much as we refer to the day as the solstice, the actual solstice happens at a specific time on that day. According to time and date, the solstice is when the sun is directly above the Tropic of Capricorn. For us in the Northern Hemisphere, it means we will have less light, and for those in the Southern Hemisphere, they will have more. Lucky!

Don't be discouraged by the darkness. In fact, there are more than a few ways that you can take this short, darker day and celebrate it, so that you can make the most of it. You know how Elsa in Frozen sings about how the cold never bothering her anyway? Well, we are taking that same pioneering spirit and applying it to the shortest day of the year by celebrating for the better.

1 Find Time To Meditate Giphy Meditation works wonders on your mind and your well-being. Honestly, meditation isn't the same for everyone and it can be practiced in various ways. Meditating could be finding a chill, mildly lit part of your place and just falling into deep thought. Let's face it, our whole hemisphere is about to be dimly lit, anyway.

2 Light Some Candles Giphy Nothings casts out the dark better than light. If the dark gets you down, light some amazingly-scented candles or if you're lucky, let those fireplace flames warm you up. The dark really isn't that bad when you're staring into cozy, sweet-smelling flames. Pick your fire choice and get to it.

3 Have An Indoor Ladies' Night Giphy You can face anything with your ladies. The shortest day ever and Mother Nature's undoubtedly cunning way of telling us winter is seriously coming? You all will be just fine sipping some wine and talking about what new scarves, boots, and knits you're expecting to slay during the colder months.

4 Make A Nice Dinner For Yourself Giphy Food is the key to happiness, and since it's going to be the shortest day of the year, you might as well mark it with a hefty meal. Besides, when is the last time you actually cooked for yourself? You know, the kind of meal that makes you feel like you need to whip out the little black dress, pumps, and diamond earrings. Treat yo'self.

5 Watch Your Favorite Movie Giphy Think of it this way — the entire hemisphere is going to be the perfect environment for a movie sit-down. Who likes the sun blazing through the blinds as you're watching your favorite Ryan Gosling film? No one. So, take advantage of this overflowing state of darkness and watch away. If you're a fan of scary movies, even better.

6 Have Hot Cocoa On Standby Giphy Hot cocoa fixes everything. Actually, any warm beverage in the darker hours is so relaxing. Whether your're a tea lover, PSL sipper, or a coffee and Bailey's experimenter, any of those will suffice during the winter solstice. We're honestly at peace when we have our favorite drink in our hand that also happens to be warm.