If you've ever dreamed of learning how to do a smoky eye from none other than the queen of makeup herself, Pat McGrath, now is your chance. You can buy tickets to Pat McGrath's "The McGrath Masterclass," a virtual class dedicated to "gossip, glamorous giveaways, and giving back." As McGrath gears up to release her latest eyeshadow palette, the Mothership Divine Rose Palette, as well as the corresponding collection, you'll get to learn how to create the ultimate "Divine Smoke Eye" from Mother herself using the palette. Never in a million years could I come up with a better way to spend my time, and that's not even an exaggeration.

As you can imagine, tickets for such an exclusive event are limited, meaning you have to act quickly. Right now, you can purchase tickets for $10 on Pat McGrath's website. Even better, the event will benefit the NAACP Legal and Educational Defense Fund, with McGrath matching proceeds from the event and donating them directly to the organization. The masterclass will be held virtually on Tuesday, June 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, and you'll receive details once your ticket purchase is confirmed. Then, all you have to do is gather your beauty goods, get settled, and prepare to master McGrath's iconic ethereal glow and seductive, smoked-out eye look:

In addition to, you know, the learning aspect of The McGrath Masterclass, you're in for a hell of a good time. There'll be gossip, there'll be giveaways, and there'll be a wealth of backstage beauty tea spilled, courtesy of McGrath's decades of experience leading makeup direction on some of the most renowned runway shows in fashion history. Be sure to head to the Pat McGrath website now to secure your spot for what will surely be the most divine night ever.