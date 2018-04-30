Summertime seems to conjure up images of hitting the road and embarking on all the adventures. A lot of times that summer road-trippin' dream remains just that: a dream. Well, I have some good news for anyone who's been bitten by the wanderlust bug. You could have a chance to travel all across the United States and get paid to do it. All you need to do is figure out how to apply for the Days Inn's "Sun-tern" position, and you'll be in the running to win a dream job this summer.

First, you might be wondering what a Sun-tern is. It kind of sounds like a mashup of a sunburn and an intern, but I promise you it is so much better than that. The Days Inn Sun-ternship is a monthlong position open for one lucky aspiring photographer (the "sun" aspect is thanks to the recognizable sun-drenched Days Inn logo and the sunny locations you'll document in photos). Do you want to be the lucky Sun-tern who gets to jet-set across the country snapping sun-inspired pics in the sunniest U.S. cities while also earning $10,000? To make that dream a (possible) reality, all you need to do is put your name in the running for the Days Inn Sun-ternship.

To apply for the position, you must go to the Days Inn Sun-tern website and "submit your best original outdoor photo along with 100 words describing why you’re the brightest person for the job." The application period is from April 30 - May 20, 2018, and you must be 21 years or older and a U.S. citizen.

In order to be considered for this summer dream job, you should have an interest in photography, because one of the perks of the Sun-ternship is that your photos will be featured in select U.S. Days Inn hotels and on the Days Inn website and social media channels. Oh, and those featured sun-centric photos will be the ones you capture during your all expenses-paid tour of the country.

In the description of the Sun-tern's summer mission, the lucky winner will be tasked to "seize the days" during their time as the Days Inn Sun-tern. If you are chosen as the Sun-tern, you'll have plenty of opportunities to show off your photography skills as you take gorgeous pictures of the sun during unforgettable experiences, like sunrise yoga in San Diego and a sunset sail in Miami.

Days Inn

Seeing as though you'll visit the most sun-soaked cities around the country, you'll need to be available to travel the country for a month from mid-July until mid-August. Even though the Sun-ternship itself sounds like the best internship you could ever score, there are even more perks besides the whole paid-for summer adventure aspect of it.

A few of the perks you'll receive once you complete your Sun-ternship include a $10,000 stipend (!!!), Wyndham Rewards Diamond status for five years, and your resume will get a total upgrade thanks to a glowing recommendation from Barry Goldstein, Wyndham Hotel Group’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

OK, this seriously sounds like the best way you could ever hope to spend a summer. So, if you're a thrill seeker who loves to capture the moment in a photos, then you'd probably be a perfect fit to be the Days Inn Sun-tern. Plus, the next time you head out on a girls' trip or family vacation, you could find yourself staying in a hotel room with your very own photo hanging on the wall.

Of course, everyone who applies to the Sun-ternship wants to be the person who gets the job, but, unfortunately, only one Sun-tern will be chosen. If you (sadly) don't get the job, you can always embark on your own summer road trip. Hitting the road with your besties isn't a bad consolation prize, right?