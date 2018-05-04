Are you receiving your third degree and just feeling over it? Are you just tired of getting this question from literally every single person you know? One very effective way to make it all end is by keeping it real. 100 percent real. I'm talking uncomfortably real. If they are so curious, let them know what’s up. You have hell of debt, you have no plan, you’re spinning out into an existential crisis, everything in your life is changing, you have to move back home because you're broke, you have no idea what the next step is — you get the idea. Chances are, by the third or fourth deeply personal and panicky confession, the nosy party has begun trying to extract themselves from the conversation. When in doubt, go nuclear.

Because here’s the thing, you don't have to know right now. Sometimes it takes a little time to find your path, especially right after graduation when so much is changing. Give yourself a break and take the time you need to get centered. Figure out what it is you want and then don't let anyone stand in your way.

