Whether five months into a relationship or five years, the moment when you realize that the person you're with isn't right for you can be a major downer. It's especially painful when they seem to check all of your boxes, and yet deep down you know it just ain't meant to be. To get some real stories on how women knew their partner wasn’t the one, Elite Daily took to Reddit.

Realizing that your relationship with someone has an expiration date is tricky. Do you break up with them as soon as you know and move on, or do you let the partnership run its course? Either way, letting them go, even when you know it's for the best, can trigger some complicated feels.

But hey, in the process of finding your forever bae, some relationship casualties are to be expected. And let's face it, figuring out what you don't want in a partner can take some serious trial and error, but the upside is that once you can say for certain the qualities you don't want in a SO, you are that much closer to getting clarity on the qualities that are most important to you. It also offers you the opportunity to work through your own shortcomings so that when you do meet your person, you'll be a much stronger and wiser version of yourself.

1 When She Realized She Didn't Want To Parent With Them Giphy When I had a thought that I wouldn’t want him to be the father of my “future children”. — Emkate32

2 When She Realized They Were Together For The Wrong Reasons Giphy About 3 months into both my past relationships. The f*ck up is that I was too scared and codependent to leave, and didn’t think anyone else could love me. I’ve been single, and living on my own, for almost a whole year and it’s been an amazing experience. I really feel like it’s helped me with my codependent tendencies. I really value my alone time, and have become so much more passionate about my hobbies. I’ve learned to really love myself for who I am and be more confident in my day to day life. I have established an amazing friendship with this sweet girl and I’m so thankful I met her. — pieceofgrass

3 When Her Feelings Just Weren't That Strong Giphy We were on and off in our third year of dating and he texted me, “let’s break up” one morning and I didn’t bat an eye. I just didn’t care lol. — crystalinguini

4 When She Started To Feel Like A Parent Giphy When I looked at him one day and realized I liked it better when he wasn't there because I wasn't stressed out about his mental and physical health, something he never took personal responsibility for. I needed a partner, not a child older than me. I needed someone I was attracted to, spiritually, sexually and emotionally and I just didn't feel that way about him anymore. He's not a bad guy, he just wouldn't and couldn't get his shit together and after 4.5 years together, I just wasn't about resigning myself to being a caretaker at 24. — sunshine-chicpea

5 When She Realized Their Values Were Too Different Giphy With one, repeated incidents happened that made me realize we had some very different values. Like he talked behind his friend's back really badly. That he was annoying and he didn't like him. But he invited that friend many times and totally acted like he liked him as a friend. The last one was when he didn't give a shit about my feelings and did something to make me break up but I can't say I didn't see it coming. — Redhaired103

6 When She Was The One Putting In More Effort Giphy Around 3 months in, I was basically paying for all the dates, driving him everywhere because he didn't have a car, helping him study... Basically being his mom and getting nothing out of it. The moment I really knew, I was in line for the ferris wheel with my best friend at a carnival. These girls in front of us were saying it would be better if they had boyfriends. My friend and I exchanged looks. We were both dating crappy partners. — ScimitarJane20

7 When Her Needs Weren't A Priority Giphy When we were in the home buying process and all of my home needs and wants kept being superseded by their needs and wants. I negotiated for a compromise over and over but was dismissed every time. I realized my needs, both in a home and in the overall relationship, came dead last. Things unraveled from there. — Pantone877