He may not be romantically involved with Khloé Kardashian anymore, but how often does Tristan Thompson see True? Well, Kardashian explained their entire set up with Us Weekly on July 2. “I think Tristan and I broke up, like, five months ago, so it’s still sometimes awkward, but I think we’re both doing a really good job,” Kardashian, 35, told Us Weekly. “I mean, whenever he wants to see her, he can.”

OK, as far as the awkwardness goes, anyone who remembers what went down between Kardashian and Thompson in February 2019 can understand why the exes might not be totally cool with each other. For those of you who don't remember, allow me to explain. On Feb. 19, TMZ reported that Kardashian dumped Thompson for reportedly cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods at a Los Angeles party on Feb. 17. At the time, Kardashian wasn't exactly chill about it. When Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk on Mar. 1, 2019, Kardashian took to Twitter to accuse her of lying:

She eventually went back to Twitter a day later to take back what she said and place more of the blame on Thompson. "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I)," she began in the first of two tweets. "I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time."

"What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me," she continued in the second tweet. "Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault."

So, yeah. It's easy to see why things may be a little awk between the exes since that high drama, but Kardashian is making it clear that from here on out her focus is on True and only True.

“It’s all about the baby” she told Us Weekly. “You put your kids as a priority, and they come first. Nothing else matters.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on June 27, Kardashian explained that she's not even watching the episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that recapture that particular time in her life. "I personally don't watch it back because... I already know what happens and it's just a little too toxic for me to keep reliving stuff like that, so I stay off social [media]," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I didn't watch it. And it's just a part of our job that we kind of have to do, so we can't just pick and choose what we want to show. That's not fair. And so it's just what it is."

In the same interview she also noted that, "bashing either side is not cool for me."

"I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere," she continued. "I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or... condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."

OK, so I think it's time for us all to take Kardashian's lead and move on from the duh-rama.