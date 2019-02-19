Glossier is back at it again, with another pale pink product that I'm about to drop money on in literally three seconds so I can add it to my overflowing collection. On Tuesday, Feb. 19, the brand added what is essentially the sister product of the iconic Milky Jelly Cleanser to its skincare lineup, and let's just say, if you're diligent about removing your makeup (so... all of us riiiiiiight? LOL), you're gonna want this product. So how much is Glossier's all-new Milky Oil, you ask? It's actually a lot cheaper than I thought it would be.

While Milky Jelly Cleanser ($18, Glossier) is like a misty cloud gently cleansing your face of any daily impurities, Milky Oil ($12, Glossier) is a still gentle, but slightly stronger oil-based makeup remover, designed to combat the waterproof makeup that seems to stay on your face, even if you feel like you're already taking a pressure washer to it. If you're skeptical that Milky Oil is actually gentle, well, I feel you. I'm a sensitive-skinned girl whose face gets red and blotchy just by looking at it, and waterproof makeup removers have been notoriously unfriendly to me. However, a peek at Milky Oil's ingredients makes me feel a little bit better.

The new makeup remover contains castor oil, as well as moisturizing and conditioning pro-vitamin B5 and comfrey root extract. Another one of the main ingredients is good ole micellar water, which has recently become a fan favorite in the makeup remover realm for its gentle effect on the skin combined with its strength in actually removing all traces of makeup.

"The formula starts working immediately to gently lift off and melt away long-wearing and waterproof makeup, without any rubbing or tugging on skin," reads Milky Oil's description on Glossier's website. "With an opening designed for mess-free delivery, Milky Oil is optimized for targeted application on eyes and lips — and comes in handy to wick away mistakes made when applying makeup."

Courtesy of Glossier

The brand recommends shaking the bottle and then saturating a cotton pad with the product via the nozzle on the bottle and gently pressing and wiping your eyes, cheeks, lips — anywhere you've got that super long-wear makeup on. Just please be gentle. No need to rip your skin off; let the micelles in the the formula take care of that.

Courtesy of Glossier

You should also know that, if you're a believer in the power of Glossier's Milky Jelly Cleanser, Milky Oil is the prime complement, not replacement. Ditch the stubborn waterproof makeup with Milky Oil first, and once that's gone, follow up with an all-over cleanse with Milky Jelly to further cleanse, soothe, and condition your skin. Boom. The ultimate routine.

Another perk? Milky Oil is surprisingly travel friendly, in that the bottle houses 3.4 ounces — so easy to throw in any travel bag wherever you go. That said, if you're a full-on waterproof makeup wearer on the daily, and you fall in love with this product, you may blow through it pretty fast.

Courtesy of Glossier

Luckily for you, Milky Oil is already available on the Glossier website for just $12. And don't tell anyone I told you (JK, it's already out there), but it looks like Glossier is currently offering free shipping on online orders over $30. Considering Milky Jelly retails for $18, you might consider copping a new bottle along with your Milky Oil if you're running low.