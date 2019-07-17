Your favorite millennial beauty brand just dropped a line of seriously rad merch, so now you can rep it in your closet and on your bathroom shelves. I've already decided I need everything from it and I think you will too. How much is Glossier’s Glossiwear? The line of clothing and accessories is extremely affordable and boasts that ace branding you know and love to boot, so if you've been in the market for some comfy new threads or cool hair accessories, look no further.

Comprised of eight offerings, from a claw clip and pool slides to a hoodie and baseball cap, the collection is basically a chic lazy girl's dream. Everything is useful or cozy and arrives in pastel hues, save for the duffel bag, which is a bright Tweety Bird yellow. Ranging in price between $10 and $45, nothing in the collection will break the bank. Considering Glossier's serum kit The Super Pack is $65, Glossiwear is actually a total steal.

Check out each piece from the new offering below and make your purchases ASAP. While they should be restocked soon, the hoodie, long sleeve shirt, and baseball cap are already sold out, which proves just how hot this merch is.

Tooth & Claw

Claw Clip $10 | Glossier Buy Now

This '90s hair accessory staple has been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez as of late, and seeing as they make a swirled updo easy AF, I am all about it. Glossier's arrives in a marbled green and pink color way with the brand's signature G in white.

Think Pink

Hoodie $45 | Glossier Buy Now

It might be excruciatingly hot right now, but in about two months I guarantee you're going to be vying for this millennial pink hoodie.

Eat, Sleep, Gym, Repeat

Duffel Bag $20 | Glossier Buy Now

Have you been looking for the perfect duffle that's both cute and functional for your gym clothes? This bright yellow version is it. It's big enough to hold everything you might need for a workout and packs a cool retro vibe.

Electric Slides

Slide Sandals $25 | Glossier Buy Now

Pool slides are the easiest, most convenient shoes on earth, and these ones might be the cutest of their breed. Emblazoned with the Glossier logo in red, the light pink and white sandals rep the brand in ultra cute form.

Perfect Teeth

Marble Comb $10 | Glossier Buy Now

The perfect comb to throw into your backpack or purse. It'll ensure you never have a bad hair day and also just looks really stylish.

Far Out

Long Sleeve Shirt $25 | Glossier Buy Now

This long sleeve shirt has a giant three-eyed alien head on the back of it, which already has me sold on it. It looks comfy, is a beautiful pastel blue, and will definitely be my favorite winter weekend loungewear.

Salon Day

Hair Clips $12 | Glossier Buy Now

Take a cue from Solange and rock these clips post-salon visit. They'll add playful hints of pastel to any hairdo and look way comfier than most barrettes.

To Cap It All Off

Baseball Cap $25 | Glossier Buy Now

Because a simple baseball hat will always be in style, and a monochromatic white one will go with literally everything.