She might be pretty funny on Saturday Night Live, but Aidy Bryant has serious thoughts about what it's like to shop for plus-size clothing. So much so that she decided to launch her own fashion brand. If you're wondering what is included in the new collection and how much Aidy Bryant's plus-size clothing line Pauline costs, then I've got the details for you.

Bryant's collection has come out with one debut item to launch the collection. The "Lovington" dress is a button-up shirt dress that is available right now exclusively on PaulineNY.com. The dress retails for $175 and is available in three different colorways: blue, blue and pink vertical stripes, and blue and black gingham. The "Lovington" is available in sizes 12 to 28. According to the site, the first launch is a limited run, so if you love it, then you should cop ASAP before it sells out.

The Shrill star took to her personal Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 15 to announce the news of her first-ever fashion collection. "BIG NEWS: i made some dresses for you guys! from my new clothing line, @shoppaulineny 🔮 it’s a limited run so shop fast! follow @shoppaulineny for updates. love ya! xo, aidy ⚡️" read the caption.

In a press release sent to Elite Daily, Bryant shared that she used to always face challenges when shopping for plus-size clothing, “I have been a fat lady my whole damn life ... and I always felt like there were clothes out there, but not what I wanted," she shared. "And what I wanted was something easy, and simple, and cool, but also comfortable.”

Then, once she started on SNL, she was exposed to the world of stylists and tailor-made clothing, which obviously made the styling process a lot easier. So after receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from fans online about the custom-made duds that she worked on with stylist Remy Pearce, she decided to team up with Pearce to create Pauline. That way, the duo can give that same sort of easy access to stylish yet comfortable clothes to all plus-size women.

Bryant describes the "Lovington" dress as “easy, cool, made with nice fab­rics, and they have pockets, so you can put your shit in there.” Ah, pockets on a dress? Count me in.

When it came to developing the name for her clothing line, Bryant shared with Refinery29 that she decided to name it after her Great Aunt Pauline. The actress described Pauline as “a sturdy lady who did her own thing” and “collected lots of little stuff.” Her great aunt was someone who she saw herself in, and the name "just fit."

As far as what fans and customers can expect next from Bryant's line, the star shared that the debut dress is “just a little taste” of what’s to come. So if you want to stay tuned-in to the next launch, then be sure to follow @PaulineNY on Instagram for updates on what kind of inclusive, stylish, and comfortable pieces are coming up next.